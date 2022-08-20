Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight
Follow the latest updates as AJ faces Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in a bid to regain the heavyweight titles he lost to the Ukrainian last year
The biggest boxing match of the year has arrived. In Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah, Anthony Joshua will attempt to regain his heavyweight titles in a main-event clash with Oleksandr Usyk, the man who dethroned the Briton nearly a year ago.
Last September, Usyk was a unanimous-decision victor against Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London. The win kept the Ukrainian, 35, unbeaten and crowned him as a two-weight world champion, following his spell as the only undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era. Joshua, 32, was quick to activate a rematch clause, and this second clash with Usyk was expected to take place earlier this year. Usyk, however, returned to Ukraine to aid his nation’s defence against the ongoing Russian invasion.
Eventually Usyk left his home country to begin preparations for a rematch with Joshua, who is out to become a three-time world heavyweight champion. The Briton previously lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to Andy Ruiz Jr with a shock TKO defeat in June 2019, before regaining them by outpointing the Mexican-American in Saudi Arabia six months later. Can “AJ” replicate that feat and keep alive hopes of an undisputed title clash with compatriot Tyson Fury? Follow live updates and results from all the undercard fights and the main event, below:
The undercard is under way in Jeddah!
Already YouTube star Money Kicks has lost his professional debut against Traycho Georgiev.
Money Kicks – real name Rashed Belhasa – was supposed to fight Floyd Mayweather this year, but the bout fell through.
Instead Belhasa stepped out against Georgiev this afternoon, losing via split decision.
Now in action are light-heavyweights Daniel Lapin and Jozef Jurko.
“Eddie Hearn wanted to be candid. When asked why the biggest boxing match of the year was being held in Jeddah rather than New York, Las Vegas or London, the answer was clear.
“‘The problem at the moment is no one wants to be honest,’ said Anthony Joshua’s longtime promoter. ‘I’m very comfortable, particularly in boxing, to make decisions like that. It’s a prize fight where, contractually, we have to go to the venue that ultimately creates the most amount of revenue for this fight – whether AJ likes it or not.’
“A big sporting event being sold to the highest bidder is nothing new clearly, but the many critics of the staging of this fight would argue something else is at play when the eyes of the world descend on Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.”
Here’s Alex Pattle on Joshua vs Usyk 2 and sportswashing:
Boxing looks away from sportswashing accusations ahead of Joshua vs Usyk
The eyes of the sporting world will be on Saudi Arabia this weekend when Joshua and Usyk meet in their much-anticipated world heavyweight title rematch
How exactly did Usyk beat Joshua last September?
Ahead of the pair’s highly-anticipated rematch in Saudi Arabia this evening, our Combat Sports Correspondent rewatched the first fight and broke down the rounds that proved key for Usyk.
Full breakdown from Alex Pattle:
Where was Joshua vs Usyk 1 won and lost?
The Ukrainian outpointed ‘AJ’ via unanimous decision last September by scorecards of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113
“Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will be far from the jeers, cheers, bullets, death and their own dreams when the first bell sounds for their fight in Jeddah on Saturday night.
“It has been nearly a year since Usyk outpointed Joshua in front of 67,000 bemused fans in north London; a lot has happened in the life and times of both since that night at Spurs.
“Usyk has been armed and dangerous and praying to survive in a brutal war in his beloved Ukraine homeland. He is a national idol with a difference. Joshua has spent 11 months searching for answers and changing his team and his mind for a fight he has to win.
“In Jeddah, the pair have been suitably edgy, ready for silence and the opportunity to fight; Joshua has long finished with soft soundbites and aspirational quotes. Here in Jeddah, the kid who had it all and lost it, has found his missing hunger.”
Here’s Indy Sport columnist Steve Bunce again, coming at tonight’s title fight from another angle:
Anthony Joshua eyes revenge and redemption in Oleksandr Usyk rematch
It has been nearly a year since Usyk outpointed Joshua in front of 67,000 bemused fans in north London. Now the Brit gets his shot to reclaim his titles
“The selection process for Joshua’s new coach, a process that took the Briton across the pond, generated speculation and intrigue in equal measure. It became arguably the most curious narrative of the build-up to the rematch. Eventually, Robert Garcia became the newest addition to Joshua’s team, the man tasked with reversing the result of last year’s showdown in London and doing what no coach has done: finding a way past Usyk.
“With Joshua’s long-time trainer Rob McCracken having stepped away from the 32-year-old’s coaching set-up, Angel Fernandez will take on a more prominent role alongside Garcia.
“But make no mistake, any credit or blame for the result of Joshua’s rematch with Usyk will be placed on the shoulders of Garcia and Joshua, much more so than on those of Fernandez.”
A look at Joshua’s potential gameplan(s) for tonight, and why they may all be bad ones...:
Robert Garcia must solve Joshua’s problems to solve Usyk puzzle
After a long search, Garcia was chosen as Joshua’s new coach and the man to help the Briton avenge last year’s loss to Usyk
“Last September, when Joshua and Usyk met in north London, the exotic was missing, but it was a fight of surprises. Usyk had it easy far too often and Joshua got so many rounds wrong that it was a shock. Usyk admitted a few weeks ago that it was a hard fight and that he had suffered in victory. His face was badly cut and bruised. It was not the simple boxing lesson that too many in our bitter game insist it was.
“In defeat, Joshua changed trainers and he has since shared some of the confusion that he was hearing when he went back to the corner on the night. He left the ring defeated, his face smeared in blood and told Eddie Hearn, his promoter, that he wanted a rematch. The pair were deep in conversation on the way back to the dressing room, walking through thousands, the flashes from phones illuminating their retreat.
“Joshua was too passive; this is his redemption out here on the Red Sea. There is no room in boxing history for the story behind a loss, no time for a catalogue of errors. Nobody cares – he has to put it right once again in Saudi Arabia.”
Full fight preview from Steve Bunce:
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk ready as boxing world descends on Jeddah
The rematch on the Red Sea offers the Briton a chance at redemption with three world heavyweight titles on the line
We’ve had a number of Joshua vs Usyk previews this week – from columnist Steve Bunce, Assistant Sports Editor Jack Rathborn, and Combat Sports Correspondent Alex Pattle.
We’ll be sharing them all right here over the course of the afternoon for your reading pleasure as we build to the biggest fight of the year.
First off, here’s Jack Rathborn on Usyk’s spell in his native Ukraine earlier this year, when the champion aided his nation’s defence against the ongoing Russian invasion:
Oleksandr Usyk represents hope as Ukraine continues fight for freedom
The world heavyweight champion’s rematch against Anthony Joshua represents more than just the belts amid Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia
