Anthony Joshua vs Usyk LIVE: Stream, latest updates, UK start time and how to watch online
The Briton puts his unified world heavyweight titles on the line at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the former undisputed cruiserweight champion
Follow live coverage as Anthony Joshua fights Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in his latest defence of his unified world heavyweight titles. The Briton, who holds the IBF, WBO and WBA belts, takes on the former undisputed cruiserweight world champion, with the Ukrainian banking an opportunity to become a two-weight world champion in just his third fight since moving up in weight.
A brutal knockout of Kubrat Pulev last time out reestablished AJ’s power, but a contractual clause prevented an all-British undisputed fight against WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is now set for a third fight with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas next month. While Usyk dealt with a rough and rugged Derek Chisora over 12 energy-sapping rounds, setting up an intriguing stylistic battle with AJ tonight.
Joshua, who is destined to earn £15m for this fight, looked to be in tremendous shape at the weigh-in, having tipped the scales at 240 pounds, with Usyk also looking excellent at a career-high 221 pounds, with both men displaying respect in the final face-off before meeting in the ring. Joshua explained the rationale behind his weight: “Maybe if I’m fighting a shorter, stronger guy I might bulk up a bit, but I’ve got a good fighter with his legs, so I’m going to keep up with his footwork and hand speed and make sure I’m good right through for the duration.”
Cruiserweight world champion Lawrence Okolie fights Dilan Prasovic on the undercard, which also features Callum Smith's debut at light heavyweight and the latest instalment of Campbell Hatton journey to emulate his father Ricky Hatton in the professional ranks.
Follow live round-by-round updates, undercard results, analysis and reaction below from a big night of boxing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk plus undercard
Marku wins
As expected, Florian Marku gets the decision but it is MUCH, MUCH closer than some expected.
The scorecards are as followed. 99-91 Prodan, 97-93 Marku, 96-94 Marku.
99-91 Prodan!!! That is an unbelievable card!! What on EARTH were they watching?!
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk plus undercard
Marku vs Prodan
Matthew Macklin’s unofficial scorecard on Sky Sports is very wide for Marku - he has only given Prodan one round. I think that’s harsh, but the Albanian has produced the better quality over the ten rounds.
Marku ends strongly as he snaps the head back with the jab once more. He raises his arm inside the last 20 seconds under the assumption he has done enough to win. He almost certainly has.
Think we could be looking at some 97-93 scorecards in favour of Marku. Something in that ballpark.
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk plus undercard
Marku vs Prodan
Marku wants more. He wanted to make a statement this evening but instead he has been met with a highly motivated Maxim Prodan who is keen to upset the applecart in London.
The Romanian’s engine is truly remarkable. He has not stopped throwing since the beginning of the fight. Whether it’s of much quality or not is up for debate. Marku’s ability to switch between orthodox and southpaw has certainly enabled him to work the jab in between the moving guard of Prodan.
The final three minutes are coming up.
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk plus undercard
Marku vs Prodan
Right at the end of the seventh round Marku lifts both his arms up as if to tell Prodan he is enjoying this and wants more. But the Albanian knows his Romanian opponent is getting on top now.
A lovely left hook from Prodan looks to affect Marku momentarily but he stands tall and continues to trade. An all action contest.
Prodan gets Marku backed up onto the ropes and let’s his hands go at the start of the eighth, showing superb speed. Most of the shots hit the gloves of Marku though and then he comes back with some nice combinations of his own.
Very little in these rounds now. Both men beginning to let bombs fly. That jab of Marku’s may catch the eye, but Prodan has come on very strong.
Into the last two we go.
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk plus undercard
Marku vs Prodan
The fans who have entered the stadium early doors are being treated to a lovely little contest here.
Prodan with a better round in the sixth as he snaps back the head of Marku. Heating up now and the crowd (or what there is of them) are loving it.
Marku’s face is looking quite marked up. He’ll know he’s been in a brawl.
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk plus undercard
Marku vs Prodan
Marku gets on top in the fourth and begins to let his right hand go with a little more frequency. Prodan is the busier man, continually trying to walk Marku down but the Albanian is picking him off.
Lovely jab from Marku in the fifth as we reach the halfway mark of this ten (not eight) round contest. Some nice body work as well from Marku. Prodan is still marching forward and offloads some nice hooks to the body inside the final 20 seconds.
Think Marku has won all but one of the first five rounds here. A good performance so far. Fun fight as well.
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk plus undercard
Look who’s in the building? Another heavyweight contender has entered the building but it’s not Joshua or Usyk. The big man Dillian Whyte is here. He will have one eye on the winner of tonight’s main event.
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk plus undercard
Marku vs Prodan
Starting to shape up nicely, this fight. It’s a ten rounder so we are already nearly a quarter of the way through.
Prodan goes down inside the first minute of the third but it was clearly a push and not a punch that caused him to hit the canvas. No knockdown says the referee. The Albanian contingent high up in the stadium are furious, not sure why though - was a clear push.
Marku with some nice dodging and diving. He then follows up those feints with some lovely stiff jabs down the pipe. The better quality came from the Albanian but there is no doubt Prodan is very busy.
Round 4 coming up.
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk plus undercard
Marku vs Prodan
We kick off the action immediately with Florian Marku against Maxim Prodan in a welterweight contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
This one had a bit of needle in the pre-fight press conference as the pair traded insults. It is Marku who has made the better start with a perfect jab.
Marku happy to box off the back foot and dominate the opening round. Prodan comes back with a few body shots of his own at the start of the second and probably did enough to take the round but you feel it’s the Albanian Marku who still looks in control.
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
Here is the undercard for tonight (in no particular order). We are beginning with Marku vs Prodan.
- Callum Smith vs Lenin Castillo
- Campbell Hatton vs Izan Dura
- Florian Marku vs Maxim Prodan
- Christopher Ousley vs Khasan Baysangurov
- Daniel Lapin vs Pawel Martyniuk
