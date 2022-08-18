Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 news LIVE: Press conference fallout ahead of Saudi Arabia fight
The Rage On The Red Sea takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night as Joshua looks to regain his heavyweight titles from the unbeaten Ukrainian
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are just two days away from their highly-anticipated rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where “AJ” will look to regain his heavyweight titles from the unbeaten Ukrainian.
Last September, Usyk comprehensively outpointed the Briton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts. In doing so, Usyk became a two-weight title holder, having previously reigned as the only undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era. The 35-year-old’s pedigree is unquestionable, and if Joshua is to dethrone Usyk, he will have to do what no man has done and defeat his fellow Olympic gold medalist.
Much has been made of Joshua’s decision to add Robert Garcia to his coaching team, and the onus is on the American and Angel Fernandez – already a part of AJ’s set-up – to draw up with a gameplan to overcome Usyk on Saturday night. Wednesday saw Joshua and Usyk involved in a tense staredown after their pre-fight press conference, while the weigh-ins are set to take place on Friday. Here’s all the latest news as the build-up to Usyk vs Joshua 2 continues:
Usyk vs Joshua 2 news LIVE
The obvious question is whether the Rage On The Red Sea marks Joshua’s last chance to set up an in-ring meeting with Tyson Fury, who claims – to the disbelief of most – that he has had his last dance.
Most would answer ‘yes’, but when Joshua, 32, was knocked out by Andy Ruiz Jr three years ago, the feeling was the same. Yet AJ responded with a mature performance at the end of 2019 to outpoint Ruiz Jr and reclaim his heavyweight belts. When the Briton lost them again, this time to Usyk last autumn, the probability of a clash with Fury faded to a mere possibility and then – with Fury’s ‘retirement’ after knocking out Dillian Whyte in April – an improbability.
And yes, if Joshua is to lose to Usyk once more, it is all but certain that we will never see that all-British heavyweight unification bout. It will be the lost fight of this generation, in Britain at least.
If Joshua is indeed defeated by the unbeaten Ukrainian again, calls for his retirement will be loud and plentiful – if unjustified. For Joshua, as much as he was seemingly engineered from birth and later moulded by Hearn to be heavyweight champion, does not need to be defined by that status; nor does his career need to be defined by a potential fight with Fury.
Full article:
What if Anthony Joshua loses to Oleksandr Usyk again?
A win for the Brit could yet set up a titanic clash with Tyson Fury, but a loss could launch the most intriguing phase of the heavyweight’s career yet
Usyk vs Joshua 2 news LIVE
The selection process for Anthony Joshua’s new coach, a process that took the Briton across the pond, generated speculation and intrigue in equal measure. It became arguably the most curious narrative of the build-up to the rematch.
Eventually, Robert Garcia became the newest addition to Joshua’s team, the man tasked with reversing the result of last year’s showdown in London and doing what no coach has done: find a way past Usyk. With Joshua’s long-time trainer Rob McCracken having stepped away from the 32-year-old’s coaching set-up, Angel Fernandez will take on a more prominent role alongside Garcia.
But make no mistake, any credit or blame for the result of Joshua’s rematch with Usyk will be placed on the shoulders – there they are again – of Garcia and Joshua, much more so than on those of Fernandez.
Full article:
Robert Garcia must solve Joshua’s problems to solve Usyk puzzle
After a long search, Garcia was chosen as Joshua’s new coach and the man to help the Briton to avenge last year’s loss to Usyk
Usyk vs Joshua 2 news LIVE
Oleksandr Usyk performed a Ukrainian anthem about fighting for independence after warning Anthony Joshua he faces a continuation of the dismantling he endured in their first clash.
Dressed in a traditional Cossack outfit for Wednesday’s head-to-head press conference, the unified world champion remained on stage after he had faced off with Joshua to sing ‘Oi u luzi chervona kalyna’.
The 1875 call to arms was inspired by Ukraine’s 18th century battle for independence and is now intoned as a display of defiance in the face of Russia’s invasion.
Usyk served as a military volunteer in Kiev before being told he would better represent his nation by successfully defending the WBA, IBF and WBO titles he seized from Joshua almost a year ago.
Full story:
Oleksandr Usyk hits right notes with Ukrainian song at Anthony Joshua face-off
The rivals collide in Jeddah on Saturday
Usyk vs Joshua 2 news LIVE
