Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 weigh-ins LIVE: Heavyweights hit scales ahead of Saudi Arabia fight
Follow all the latest updates as we find out just how much heavier the unbeaten Ukrainian will be, 11 months after he outpointed ‘AJ’
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will tip the scales today, one day out from their seismic heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia. Eleven months on from their first clash, Joshua and Usyk will meet again as the Briton looks to win back the belts that he lost to the unbeaten Ukrainian in London. Jeddah will be the site of their highly-anticipated rematch, which marks a crossroads moment in the career of Joshua.
After the British star, 32, lost his titles in June 2019 with a shocking stoppage defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr, “AJ” regained the gold just six months later with a decision victory over the Mexican-American. That rematch also took place in Saudi Arabia – in Riyadh – and saw Joshua rise to the occasion to avoid back-to-back defeats, but the pressure to do so again is on, ahead of Saturday’s ‘Rage On The Red Sea’. No man has ever beaten Usyk during the 35-year-old’s professional career, and he handily outpointed Joshua last September. When asked whether retirement would be on the cards for Joshua in the case of another loss, the Briton said this week: “It’s up to me at the end of the day, it’s not up to anyone else what I do with my career. It’s more of a personal decision.”
The final event before Saturday’s fight will be today’s weigh-ins, with former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk expected to come in heavier than the 221lbs that he weighed last September – compared to AJ’s 240lbs at the time. Follow live updates from the weigh-ins here:
Usyk vs Joshua 2 weigh-ins LIVE
Ben Whittaker and Petar Nosic are up first and make weight for their contest. Then follow super-lightweights Ziyad Almaayouf and Jose Alatorre.
Usyk vs Joshua 2 weigh-ins LIVE
Here is a look at the full card, as we wait for the first fighters to emerge:
Oleksandr Usyk (C) vs Anthony Joshua (heavyweight)
Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang (heavyweight)
Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique (light-heavyweight)
Ben Whittaker vs Petar Nosic
Ramla Ali vs Crystal Garcia Nova (women’s super-bantamweight)
Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera (cruiserweight)
Andrew Tabiti vs Tyrone Spong (heavyweight)
Daniel Lapinvs Jozef Jurko (light-heavyweight)
Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre (super-lightweight)
Usyk vs Joshua 2 weigh-ins LIVE
The undercard weigh-ins should begin any moment now!
Usyk vs Joshua 2 weigh-ins LIVE
The selection process for Joshua’s new coach, a process that took the Briton across the pond, generated speculation and intrigue in equal measure. It became arguably the most curious narrative of the build-up to the rematch. Eventually, Robert Garcia became the newest addition to Joshua’s team, the man tasked with reversing the result of last year’s showdown in London and doing what no coach has done: finding a way past Usyk.
With Joshua’s long-time trainer Rob McCracken having stepped away from the 32-year-old’s coaching set-up, Angel Fernandez will take on a more prominent role alongside Garcia.
But make no mistake, any credit or blame for the result of Joshua’s rematch with Usyk will be placed on the shoulders of Garcia and Joshua, much more so than on those of Fernandez.
Usyk vs Joshua 2 weigh-ins LIVE
Eddie Hearn wanted to be candid. When asked why the biggest boxing match of the year was being held in Jeddah rather than New York, Las Vegas or London, the answer was clear.
“The problem at the moment is no one wants to be honest,” said Anthony Joshua’s longtime promoter. “I’m very comfortable, particularly in boxing, to make decisions like that. It’s a prize fight where, contractually, we have to go to the venue that ultimately creates the most amount of revenue for this fight – whether AJ likes it or not.”
A big sporting event being sold to the highest bidder is nothing new clearly, but the many critics of the staging of this fight would argue something else is at play when the eyes of the world descend on Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.
“I don’t know what that is,” Joshua said when asked whether his blockbuster world heavyweight title rematch against Oleksandr Usyk was the latest in a growing list of examples of sportswashing on the global sporting stage.
Usyk vs Joshua 2 weigh-ins LIVE
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will be far from the jeers, cheers, bullets, death and their own dreams when the first bell sounds for their fight in Jeddah on Saturday night.
It has been nearly a year since Usyk outpointed Joshua in front of 67,000 bemused fans in north London; a lot has happened in the life and times of both since that night at Spurs.
Usyk has been armed and dangerous and praying to survive in a brutal war in his beloved Ukraine homeland. He is a national idol with a difference.
Joshua has spent 11 months searching for answers and changing his team and his mind for a fight he has to win.
Usyk vs Joshua 2 weigh-ins LIVE
It’s been a long, arduous journey for Oleksandr Usyk since becoming world heavyweight champion to what promises to be a historic night in Jeddah on Saturday. A mercurial talent, elevating the sport over the last decade by rising through the divisions with a combination of mesmerising angles and majestic footwork, which left Anthony Joshua in a daze at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September.
But while Usyk pens another absorbing chapter to the rich history of the heavyweight division, this fascinating talent has shouldered the burden of his status around the world as Ukraine fights for freedom in the war against Russia.
“I’m motivated by the people of Ukraine, who are struggling hard to defend our independence, to defend our freedom and defend our culture, which other people want to demolish and destroy,” said Usyk.
Usyk vs Joshua 2 weigh-ins LIVE
