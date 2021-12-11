✕ Close Conor Benn for Reebok

Conor Benn will defend his WBA Continental welterweight title on Saturday evening, as faces Chris Algieri at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

The 25-year-old Benn is aiming to make it three wins from three in 2021, having finished Samuel Vargas in April before beating Adrian Granados via decision in September. Those victories took the unbeaten Briton’s record to 19-0 (12 knockouts), while his American opponent this weekend is on a four-fight win streak. Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs) is a former WBO junior welterweight champion, who returned to the ring in August after two years out. The 37-year-old beat Mikkel LesPierre in his most recent contest, and he faces an intriguing challenge as he takes on Benn, son of former two-division world champion Nigel Benn.

Meanwhile, in the card’s co-main event, undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor takes on Firuza Sharipova. Taylor is undefeated and eyeing a huge clash with featherweight queen Amanda Serrano in 2022, but the Irishwoman’s hopes of taking part in such a monumental bout depend on her safely navigating this evening’s meeting with her Kazakhstani opponent, who has not lost since her professional debut in 2016.

Follow live updates from Benn vs Algieri and the entire undercard, below.