Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri LIVE: Stream, latest undercard updates and how to watch online
Follow all the latest updates and fight results from Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena
Conor Benn will defend his WBA Continental welterweight title on Saturday evening, as faces Chris Algieri at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.
The 25-year-old Benn is aiming to make it three wins from three in 2021, having finished Samuel Vargas in April before beating Adrian Granados via decision in September. Those victories took the unbeaten Briton’s record to 19-0 (12 knockouts), while his American opponent this weekend is on a four-fight win streak. Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs) is a former WBO junior welterweight champion, who returned to the ring in August after two years out. The 37-year-old beat Mikkel LesPierre in his most recent contest, and he faces an intriguing challenge as he takes on Benn, son of former two-division world champion Nigel Benn.
Meanwhile, in the card’s co-main event, undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor takes on Firuza Sharipova. Taylor is undefeated and eyeing a huge clash with featherweight queen Amanda Serrano in 2022, but the Irishwoman’s hopes of taking part in such a monumental bout depend on her safely navigating this evening’s meeting with her Kazakhstani opponent, who has not lost since her professional debut in 2016.
Follow live updates from Benn vs Algieri and the entire undercard, below.
Robbie Davies Jr reacts to victory
"It's very satisfying, Hank has been in with some top names. I know that wasn't the best version of Lundy, but I don't think anybody has done that to him.
“I caught him with a shot I didn't even know I'd hurt him.
“Now with Shane, I’m in a rebuilding phase, I’ve had two back-to-back knockouts.”
Benn vs Algieri undercard: Robbie Davies Jr vs Hank Lundy
Lundy’s legs unstable still. Davies Jr not emptying the tank yet though.
What a sensational finish! A right straight down the pipe.
Lundy falls through the ropes and can’t recover, a statement stoppage win for the Liverpudlian.
A first stoppage loss for the Philadelphian in five years, when Terence Crawford dispatched him.
Lundy has a leg injury and can’t attend the announcement for the winner as he receives treatment.
Benn vs Algieri undercard: Robbie Davies Jr vs Hank Lundy
Davies Jr pushing the jab out with plenty of pop early doors here.
Lundy looking illusive here too, he won’t be giving anything to Davies Jr here.
It’s a bit scrappy but suddenly Lundy in big trouble.
He’s all over the place, the Philadelphian, the bell saves him!!
It was short right from close range, Lundy was all over the place!
Davies Jr then slipped and stumbled low into the ropes, but that was a slip.
Conor Benn: I'm filled with rage after fights
“I'm filled with rage after fights. It's because all my career I've dealt with this and that,” says Benn.
“What about now, mate? It makes me angry. I was a young kid trying to achieve something, not living off my Dad.”
Up next is Robbie Davies Jr vs Henry Lundy.
Then it’s the co-main event: Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova, expected about 9:30pm.
Then it’s time for Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri, expected about 10:30pm.
Benn vs Algieri undercard: Joe Cordina UD Miko Khatchatryan
“A GB graduate, he’s proven, we don’t live in a world of 20-30 fights, they fight the best amateurs on a regular basis,” Tony Bellew says.
“People turn over with four three-minute rounds. In the WBSB, like Lomachenko and Usyk, they can come into the pros and take on a faster track.”
Andy Lee adds: “Sometimes you need the progression and that fight between world level. I’m not sure this was it, like Conor Benn against Chris Algieri tonight.”
Benn vs Algieri undercard: Joe Cordina UD Miko Khatchatryan
Cordina gets it on the cards with all three judges giving it to the Welshman: 100-90, 98-92, 98-92.
A tricky night’s work, he’ll want to challenge for a world title in 2022, but that was tough breaking down the movement of Khatchatryan.
Andy Lee: “I think that sets up Cordina really well, a good fight, 10 rounds, if he is to go on to a world title, that’s perfect preparation for him.”
Benn vs Algieri undercard: Joe Cordina vs Miko Khatchatryan
Final round then, can Cordina force a stoppage?
A first time in the 10th round for Khatchatryan, whose tank is still reasonably full it seems.
Both men trading, engrossing stuff! Cordina thinks he’s done enough and celebrates but that was quality from both men.
