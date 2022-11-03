Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dmitry Bivol returns to the ring this weekend as he defends the WBA light-heavyweight title, six months after retaining it against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Bivol outpointed Canelo in May, becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican superstar and remaining unbeaten in the process.

Now Bivol, 31, takes on fellow unbeaten fighter Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi, with a win for the Russian (20-0, 11 knockouts) potentially leading to a huge rematch with Canelo.

Ramirez, also 31, will enter the Etihad Arena on Saturday with a record of 44-0 (30 KOs), having won his last five fights via stoppage. As such, Bivol cannot afford to look past the Mexican southpaw.

Here’s all you need to know about the main-event contest between Bivol and “Zurdo”.

When is it?

Bivol vs Ramirez will take place on Saturday 5 November at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The main card will begin at 5.30pm GMT (10.30am PT, 12.30pm CT, 1.30pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected to take place at 9pm GMT (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fights will air live on DAZN. A subscription to the streaming service is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month.

Odds

Gilberto Ramirez is unbeaten at 44-0 (30 knockouts) (Getty Images)

Bivol – 1/5

Ramirez – 10/3

Draw – 25/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Dmitry Bivol (C) vs Gilberto Ramirez for (WBA light-heavyweight title)

Chantelle Cameron (C) vs Jessica McCaskill (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF women’s super-lightweight titles)

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs Zelfa Barrett (vacant IBF super-featherweight title)

Galal Yafai vs Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (flyweight)

Khalid Yafai vs Jerald Paclar (bantamweight)

Sultan Al Nuaimi vs Jerome Baloro (super-flyweight)

Aqib Fiaz vs Diego Valiterra (super-featherweight)

Campbell Hatton vs Denis Bartos (lightweight)

Fahad Al Bloushi vs Giorgi Gotchoshvili (lightweight)

Majid Al Naqbi vs John Lawrence Ordonio (super-lightweight)