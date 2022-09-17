Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.

In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.

Both fighters will hope the result of their main event this weekend leaves no room for debate, as Canelo (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) looks to retain his status as super-middleweight champion.

The Mexican, 32, enters the bout on the back of just his second loss as a professional, a decision defeat by light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May, while Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) last fought in April, stopping Ryota Murata to unify three middleweight titles just days before turning 40.

Here’s all you need to know about Canelo vs Golovkin 3.

When is it?

Canelo vs Golovkin 3 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 17 September.

The main card will begin at 1am BST on Sunday 18 September (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK and Ireland, as well as in the US, the event will be available exclusively as a pay-per-view on streaming platform DAZN.

A DAZN subscription is available at a cost of £7.99 per month, with Canelo vs Golovkin 3 priced at £9.99 on top of that cost.

Odds

Canelo Alvarez will put his status as undisputed super-middleweight champion on the line (Getty Images)

Canelo – 1/6

Draw – 16/1

Golovkin – 7/2

Via Betfair.

Full card

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 (WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA super-middleweight titles)

Jesse Rodriguez vs Israel Gonzalez (WBC super-flyweight title)

Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado (super-middleweight)

Austin Williams vs Kieron Conway (middleweight)

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo (super-middleweight)

Marc Castro vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza (lightweight)

Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Molina (light-welterweight)

Anthony Herrera vs Delvin McKinley (bantamweight)