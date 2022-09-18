Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.

On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.

In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.

Following those middleweight meetings, the fighters will square off at super-middleweight this weekend, as Canelo (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) seeks to retain his status as undisputed champion.

The 32-year-old enters the bout on the back of just his second loss as a professional, a decision defeat by light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May, while Kazakh Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) last fought in April, stopping Ryota Murata to unify three middleweight titles just days before turning 40.

Here’s all you need to know about Canelo vs “GGG” 3.

When is it?

Canelo vs Golovkin 3 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 17 September.

The main card will begin at 1am BST on Sunday 18 September (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK and Ireland, as well as in the US, the event will be available exclusively as a pay-per-view on streaming platform DAZN.

A DAZN subscription is available at a cost of £7.99 per month, with Canelo vs Golovkin 3 priced at £9.99 on top of that cost.

Odds

Canelo Alvarez will put his status as undisputed super-middleweight champion on the line (Getty Images)

Canelo – 1/6

Draw – 16/1

Golovkin – 7/2

Via Betfair.

Full card

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 (WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA super-middleweight titles)

Jesse Rodriguez vs Israel Gonzalez (WBC super-flyweight title)

Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado (super-middleweight)

Austin Williams vs Kieron Conway (middleweight)

Diego Pacheco def. Enrique Collazo via fifth-round TKO (2:29)

Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Angel Molina ends as split draw (76-74, 74-76, 75-75)

Marc Castro def. Kevin Montiel Mendoza via fifth-round KO (1:40)

Anthony Herrera def. Delvin McKinley via technical decision (accidental headbutt, Round 6)