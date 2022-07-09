The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev time: When are ring walks for fight tonight?
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
A heavyweight rematch will top the card at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, when Derek Chisora clashes with Kubrat Pulev.
The pair squared off in Hamburg in May 2016, with Bulgarian Pulev coming out on top – courtesy of a split decision.
Now the veterans will meet again, as Briton Chisora, 38, attempts to bounce back after three straight points defeats.
And although Pulev, 41, responded to his 2020 loss to Anthony Joshua by outpointing Jerry Forrest in May, few at the O2 Arena will expect Saturday’s main event to go the distance.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
Chisora vs Pulev takes place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 9 July.
The main card is expected to begin at 7pm BST, with the main-event ring walks likely to start at 10pm.
How can I watch it?
The fight will air exclusively on streaming platform DAZN, a subscription to which is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month.
Odds
Chisora – 15/8
Draw – 16/1
Pulev – 2/5
Full card
Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev (heavyweight)
Israil Madrimov vs Michel Soro (super-welterweight)
Felix Cash vs Vaughn Alexander (middleweight)
Caoimhin Agyarko vs Lukasz Maciec (super-welterweight)
Ramla Ali vs Agustina Maris Belen Rojas (women’s featherweight)
Fabio Wardley def. Chris Healey via second-round TKO (0:40)
Solomon Dacres def. Kevin Nicolas Espindola (heavyweight)
Yousuf Ibrahim def. Francisco Rodriguez (super-bantamweight)
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies