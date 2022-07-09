Jump to content
Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev time: When are ring walks for fight tonight?

All you need to know about the main event and undercard

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 09 July 2022 19:29
<p>Derek Chisora (left) and Kubrat Pulev face off during a London press conference (Victoria Jones/PA)</p>

Derek Chisora (left) and Kubrat Pulev face off during a London press conference (Victoria Jones/PA)

(PA Wire)

A heavyweight rematch will top the card at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, when Derek Chisora clashes with Kubrat Pulev.

The pair squared off in Hamburg in May 2016, with Bulgarian Pulev coming out on top – courtesy of a split decision.

FOLLOW LIVE: Chisora vs Pulev 2 – latest fight updates

Now the veterans will meet again, as Briton Chisora, 38, attempts to bounce back after three straight points defeats.

And although Pulev, 41, responded to his 2020 loss to Anthony Joshua by outpointing Jerry Forrest in May, few at the O2 Arena will expect Saturday’s main event to go the distance.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Chisora vs Pulev takes place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 9 July.

The main card is expected to begin at 7pm BST, with the main-event ring walks likely to start at 10pm.

How can I watch it?

The fight will air exclusively on streaming platform DAZN, a subscription to which is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month.

Odds

Chisora lost a split decision to Pulev in 2016

(Bongarts/Getty Images)

Chisora – 15/8

Draw – 16/1

Pulev – 2/5

Via Betfair.

Full card

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev (heavyweight)

Israil Madrimov vs Michel Soro (super-welterweight)

Felix Cash vs Vaughn Alexander (middleweight)

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Lukasz Maciec (super-welterweight)

Ramla Ali vs Agustina Maris Belen Rojas (women’s featherweight)

Fabio Wardley def. Chris Healey via second-round TKO (0:40)

Solomon Dacres def. Kevin Nicolas Espindola (heavyweight)

Yousuf Ibrahim def. Francisco Rodriguez (super-bantamweight)

