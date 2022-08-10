Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn made official nearly 30 years after fighters fathers’ last clash
Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn fought in 1990 and 1993, their in-ring meetings making up one of British boxing’s great rivalries
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will square off at the O2 Arena on 8 October, almost 29 years to the day since their fathers last met in the ring.
Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn fought in 1990 and 1993, their in-ring meets making up one of British boxing’s great rivalries. Eubank won their first clash.
Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “I can’t quite believe this is happening but let me tell you, it’s happening.
“Weeks of negotiations have led to one of the biggest moments in British boxing – these two born rivals will do battle in an epic match up that has absolutely everything.
“Ever since they both turned professional, people talked about this moment and now is the time to see the historic rivalry continue. I want to thank DAZN for all their support in making this mega fight – roll on 8 October.”
Eubank Jr, 32 (32-2, 23 knockouts), is a former two-time IBO super-middleweight champion and secured an impressive points win over Liam Williams at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in his previous fight, in which he knocked down the Welshman four times.
Meanwhile, Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) has predominantly fought at welterweight and holds the WBA Continental belt in that division. Last time out, the 25-year-old stopped Chris van Heerden in the second round.
The fighters’ fathers fought one another in 1990 and 1993, with Eubank winning their first bout via stoppage before the pair drew in their rematch.
