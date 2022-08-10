Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn made official nearly 30 years after fighters fathers’ last clash

Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn fought in 1990 and 1993, their in-ring meetings making up one of British boxing’s great rivalries

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 10 August 2022 09:23
Comments
<p>Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn </p>

Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn

(PA)

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will square off at the O2 Arena on 8 October, almost 29 years to the day since their fathers last met in the ring.

Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn fought in 1990 and 1993, their in-ring meets making up one of British boxing’s great rivalries. Eubank won their first clash.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “I can’t quite believe this is happening but let me tell you, it’s happening.

“Weeks of negotiations have led to one of the biggest moments in British boxing – these two born rivals will do battle in an epic match up that has absolutely everything.

“Ever since they both turned professional, people talked about this moment and now is the time to see the historic rivalry continue. I want to thank DAZN for all their support in making this mega fight – roll on 8 October.”

Recommended

Eubank Jr, 32 (32-2, 23 knockouts), is a former two-time IBO super-middleweight champion and secured an impressive points win over Liam Williams at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in his previous fight, in which he knocked down the Welshman four times.

Meanwhile, Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) has predominantly fought at welterweight and holds the WBA Continental belt in that division. Last time out, the 25-year-old stopped Chris van Heerden in the second round.

The fighters’ fathers fought one another in 1990 and 1993, with Eubank winning their first bout via stoppage before the pair drew in their rematch.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in