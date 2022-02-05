Chris Eubank Jr returns to the ring this weekend as he takes on Liam Williams in hostile territory, following two delays to the pair’s middleweight clash.

Eubank Jr, son of boxing icon Chris Eubank, will travel to Cardiff to face his Welsh opponent in a fight that was originally set to take place last December, then January this year – with an injury to Williams complicating matters.

Englishman Eubank Jr last competed in October, forcing Wanik Awdijan to retire after five rounds due to injured ribs. It marked the 32-year-old’s fifth straight victory. Meanwhile, Williams was outpointed by Demetrius Andrade in his last bout, 10 months ago. Prior to that loss, however, the 29-year-old won seven straight fights via knockout or TKO.

The Welshman enters this weekend’s main event with a professional record of 23-3-1 (18 KOs), while Eubank is 31-2 (23 KOs).

On the undercard, American Claressa Shields is set to put her middleweight titles on the line against Slovenia’s Ema Kozin.

When is it?

The match-up will take place on Saturday 5 February at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

The card is set to begin at approximately 6pm GMT, with the ring walks for the main event between Eubank Jr and Williams expected to take place around 10pm.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports Arena will air the event, with coverage expected to start at 7pm.

The Independent will also be providing live updates from the card.

Odds

Eubank Jr – 4/11

Williams – 2/1

Draw – 16/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Subject to change.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams (middleweight)

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin (women’s middleweight)

Samuel Antwi vs Conah Walker (welterweight)

Chris Jenkins vs Julius Indongo (welterweight)

Rhys Edwards vs Ruslan Berchuk (featherweight)

Otto Wallin vs Kamil Sokolowski (heavyweight)

Steve Robinson vs Shane Gill (heavyweight)

Caroline Dubois vs Vaida Masiokaite (women’s lightweight)