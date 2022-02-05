Claressa Shields trains ahead of her title defence against Ema Kozin (Getty Images)

Claressa Shields makes her UK debut this evening as she defends her unified middleweight titles against Ema Kozin.

American Shields is considered by many to be one of the best female boxers in the world, but she may face a stern test at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff tonight as she takes on a fellow undefeated fighter in Slovenia’s Kozin. Shields is 11-0 with two knockout wins to her name, while Kozin’s professional record reads 21-0-1 (11 KOs).

Shields last competed in the boxing ring in March, when she outpointed Marie-Eve Dicaire. Since then, the 26-year-old has twice competed in mixed martial arts, winning her debut via TKO after a valiant performance before losing her second fight via split decision. Meanwhile, Kozin’s last bout came against Radana Knezevic in May. Southpaw Kozin stopped her opponent early in the second round.

Shields vs Kozin will take place on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr’s middleweight clash against Welshman Liam Williams, who will have the home crowd fully behind him. Follow live updates and results from the entire card tonight, below.