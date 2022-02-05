This routine title defence might have hardly represented a proper test of Claressa Shields’ proclamations to being the greatest female boxer in history, but a dominant points victory over Ema Kozin has cleared the path for a unification that could yet validate those claims.

It was of little coincidence that Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, who currently holds three of the middleweight belts, found herself boxing on an undercard in Cardiff on Saturday night. The Michigan native is now set to face Hartlepool’s Savannah Marshall later this year, provided the WBO champion can rid of her own mandatory challenger next month, and the pair gave a taste of what is to come as they confronted each other heatedly at ringside once the celebrations subsided.

It is a momentous prospect, riven with intrigue, animosity and backstory, owing to Marshall inflicting the sole defeat in Shields’ distinguished amateur career. Following on from the announcement of Katie Taylor’s bout against Amanda Serrano in New York this April, it promises to be a year that will propel the women’s half of the sport to new heights.

To ensure that comes to fruition, though, Shields had to avoid any upset here. Her Slovenian opponent, Kozin, was previously undefeated in 24 fights as a professional, but the gulf in calibre quickly became apparent soon after the opening bell. Shields was sharper to the punch and delivered each with menace. Kozin was gallant but could muster little threat in opposition, deflecting and absorbing a heavy stream of fire.

Shields reacts to her decision victory over Ema Kozin (Getty Images)

The rounds became increasingly one-sided as the contest wore on, with an exquisite left hook to the liver in the fourth sapping the strength from Kozin’s legs. Another relentless flurry in the fifth pinned Kozin up against the ropes, with the referee poised and considering whether to mercifully halt the tide. There was to be no such reprieve, though, and the onslaught continued. Shields exhibited her full repertoire of punches, varying between head and body, as readily throwing from range as mixing hooks and uppercuts in close quarters. Watching from ringside, Marshall pretended to fall asleep but there can be little mistaking the prowess of Shields. She dominated every second of all 10 rounds and that Kozin was not only still standing but smiling when the final bell rang felt like a victory in itself.

In the previous bout, former Team GB amateur prodigy Caroline Dubois made her much-anticipated professional debut in a six-round decision victory over Vaida Masiokaite. Dubois, the younger sibling of heavyweight prospect Daniel, is considered one of the brightest talents in British boxing, with the perfect style and temperament to transition into the professional ranks. She showed as much in a consummate display and, although the 21-year-old was understandably a little overeager in the opening round, her superior skill was always evident. A constant barrage in the third round almost knocked Masiokaite to the canvas, with Dubois’ furious combinations maintaining a breathless pace, but the Lithuanian showed tremendous resilience to survive to hear the final bell.

Caroline Dubois looks for a finish in her pro debut, against Vaida Masiokaite (Getty Images)

Earlier in the evening, Swansea-born Chris Jenkins gave the Welsh crowd cause for early celebration as he outpointed a faded version of former unified world champion Julius Indongo.

Chris Eubank Jr’s younger cousin, Harlem, scored a fifth-round knockout victory over Viorel Simion before Samuel Antwi successfully defended his English welterweight title in a thrilling, if often brutal bout against Conah Walker.

There was also a routine, under-the-radar points victory for former Tyson Fury opponent Otto Wallin. The Swedish heavyweight, who was left bitterly disappointed after his box-office bout against Dillian Whyte was cancelled late last year, instead found himself slumming it on the untelevised section of the card against veteran journeyman Kamil Sokolowski. His performance was somewhat laborious but did at least serve as a useful warm-up.

The greatest heavyweight display of the night, though, was reserved for Shane Gill. The 35-year-old, who’d lost his only previous bout as a professional, summoned all his Rocky spirit to scrap to a remarkable upset against overwhelming favourite Steve Robinson. Such was the shock when the verdict was announced, Gill’s own trainer burst into laughter. A memorable night for the not quite so little guy.