Conor Benn faces the toughest test of his career so far when he fights Adrian Granados on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s rematch against Mauricio Lara on Saturday.

Benn was initially scheduled to headline Matchroom’s Fight Camp but was forced to postpone his ring return after testing positive for Covid-19.

Granados, a seasoned contender who’s shared the ring with the likes of Adrien Broner and Danny Garcia, represents another step-up in level after Benn’s spectacular first-round knockout of Samuel Vargas in April.

The Briton is undefeated in 18 professional bouts and is targeting a world title bout next year in the stacked welterweight division.

Also on the card, Katie Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight title against Jennifer Han. Here is everything you need to know:

When is the fight and what time will it start?

The undercard will begin at 7pm on Saturday 4 September in Leeds, with Benn expected to walk to the ring at around 9.15pm. The main event will begin at around 10pm.

How can I watch the fight online and on TV?

The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Who is on the card?

Mauricio Lara v Josh Warrington

Katie Taylor v Jennifer Han

Conor Benn v Adrian Granados

Jovanni Straffon v Maxi Hughes

Hopey Price v Zahid Hussain

Jack Bateson v Felix Garcia

Ebanie Bridges v Mailys Gangloff

Mali Wright v Antony Woolery

Brandon Stansfield v MJ Hall

What have the fighters said?

Benn: “I don’t have a message for Granados. I don’t. There is nothing to say. I let my fists do the talking. Everything that has been said from both parties has been said now. At the end of the day the promo is done. All that’s left to do now is fight, and come September 4 he is in for one hell of a fight. I know he’s going to bring it – but that gets me going. Let’s have it!

“He’s a tough durable guy, the only person to stop him is Danny Garcia. He won the fight against Adrian Broner. He gave hell to Shawn Porter. He fought Robert Easter Jr. He’s been in with the top boys, but he’s in with another top boy. I just want to fight now. I just want to get in there now.”

What are the odds?

Benn: 1/20. KO: 1/3. Decision: 11/4

Granados: 8/1. KO: 12/1. Decision: 16/1