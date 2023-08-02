Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conor Benn may have one more hurdle to overcome in order to fight in Britain, Eddie Hearn has confirmed, despite the boxer being cleared by UK Anti-Doping this week.

After Benn failed two drug tests in 2022, which led to the collapse of his planned bout with Chris Eubank Jr, the welterweight was cleared by the WBC earlier this year and by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) this week.

Benn, 26, and his promoter Hearn celebrated the Ukad ruling as the end of a saga, but the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said in a statement on Tuesday (1 August): “We wish to reconfirm that the Ukad Rules which apply to those proceedings provide all parties, including the BBBofC, with a right of appeal.

“The BBBofC takes all anti-doping matters extremely seriously and is considering the exercise of its rights.”

Hearn then told iFL TV: “He’s cleared to fight in Britain, subject to the approval of the BBBofC, which is the next process to undertake.

“I would like Conor Benn to go through the process with the board, and we’ll do that, and hopefully – after being cleared from the WBC and in that [Ukad] hearing – we can move forward with a licence.

“Maybe [the BBBofC will appeal]. I can imagine the whole world and their dog is calling the board, telling them to appeal it. We live in a strange, strange business, but ultimately everything that has been asked of Conor Benn, he’s done. He’s been cleared by the WBC, the suspension has been lifted by Ukad.

“It’s up to the board if they want to. We’re ready for everything. We’re a year in, fighting every day, so we ain’t going anywhere.”