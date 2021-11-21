Crawford vs Porter LIVE: Stream updates, latest undercard results from world title fight
The WBO welterweight world title is on the line at the Mandalay Bay Casino, Las Vegas
Follow all the action as Terence Crawford defends his WBO welterweight world title against Shawn Porter in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Crawford, widely considered one of boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighters, enters the bout as a strong favourite, despite taking on arguably the toughest test of his career. The 34-year-old, who unified all four belts in the 140lbs division, has struggled to lure top calibre opponents into the ring since moving up to welterweight, but victory tonight can cement his status in one of boxing’s most glamorous divisions.
Victory over Porter though is by no means a guarantee. A two-time former world champion, the American lost his WBC belt in a contentious split decision against the consensus No 1 in the division, Errol Spence Jr, in 2019, and boasts victories over the likes of Danny Garcia and Yordenis Ugas. He brings a rough style but that will be of little to surprise to Crawford, with the pair having known each other since they were amateurs. As a result, there has been little trash talk, but the skill on display could yet deliver a modern-day classic.
Follow live round-by-round updates, all the build-up and undercards results from a great night of boxing in Las Vegas:
Porter relishing Crawford fight more than any other
“He’ll have his mind where it needs to be when the fight starts, but I expect to make it as easy as can be,” Porter said in the run-up to his fight tonight. “Simply put, Terence has met his match. It’s not up to me to say things to convince anybody of that.
“The closer we get, I feel it every day. I haven’t been this excited about a fight in a long time. My fight with Errol Spence Jr, I got excited the week of. This one, I’ve been excited since the WBO made that tweet, so it’s coming.”
Porter’s last loss
Porter lost his WBC welterweight title in a thrilling split decision defeat by Errol Spence Jr in 2019. If you missed that fight, relive the highlights below. It wasn’t one to be missed.
Dogboe wins via majority decision
Dogboe takes a majority decision victory on the scorecards: 97-93, 96-94, 95-95.
Dogboe vs Diaz: Final bell rings
The final bell rings after another tight round. Both fighters raise their hands believing they’ve won. We’re heading to the scorecards.
Dogboe vs Diaz: Round nine
Diaz starts strong but Dogboe responds with a series of hard body shots. It’s another close round to call. We’re heading into the tenth and final round.
Dogboe vs Diaz: Round eight
Diaz is the aggressor in the eighth and likely does enough to nick the round. The American may just slightly be ahead on the scorecards. Dogboe is warned for a second accidental headbutt and needs to be careful he isn’t docked a point. Both corners issue their Rocky-style speeches. They know this fight will be decided in these last two rounds.
