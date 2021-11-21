Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter pose during a weigh-in (AP)

Follow all the action as Terence Crawford defends his WBO welterweight world title against Terence Crawford in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Crawford, widely considered one of boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighters, enters the bout as a strong favourite, despite taking on arguably the toughest test of his career. The 34-year-old, who unified all four belts in the 140lbs division, has struggled to lure top calibre opponents into the ring since moving up to welterweight, but victory tonight can cement his status in one of boxing’s most glamorous divisions.

Victory over Porter though is by no means a guarantee. A two-time former world champion, the American lost his WBC belt in a contentious split decision against the consensus No 1 in the division, Errol Spence Jr, in 2019, and boasts victories over the likes of Danny Garcia and Yordenis Ugas. He brings a rough style but that will be of little to surprise to Crawford, with the pair having known each other since they were amateurs. As a result, there has been little trash talk, but the skill on display could yet deliver a modern-day classic.

Follow live round-by-round updates, all the build-up and undercards results from a great night of boxing in Las Vegas: