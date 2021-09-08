David Haye may currently be preparing for his eagerly-anticipated comeback fight against Joe Fournier, but according to his promoter, an even bigger bout could be on the cards if the former world champion wins.

The 40-year-old retired from the sport in 2018, after back-to-back defeats against former cruiserweight champion - and long-time rival - Tony Bellew.

Haye is now in line to face 38-year-old Fournier on the undercard of Evander Holyfield v Vitor Belfort, which certainly makes Saturday’s event one for the nostalgics.

However, according to Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh, the company behind the throwback event, Haye is now one victory away from a very big fight indeed.

“If he wins? All I can say without giving too much away is that you should expect a very big fight,” Triller promoter Kavanaugh told Sky Sports.

Haye has already vowed “not to make any decisions when the adrenaline is flowing after you’ve just beaten someone I’m a 100-1 favourite to beat. Definitely don’t make any decisions right there.”

The identity of the mystery fighter has been the source of much speculation ever since the Triller promoter first teased the idea.

“I couldn’t tell you who it is,” Kavanaugh remarked. When asked if it could be one of Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield or Lennox Lewis, the promoter simply answered, “It may be”, and that they will be “The highest of the high” in terms of status and notoriety.

But Kavanaugh has also insisted “it will be The Hayemaker that you know” inside the ring on Saturday night, amid suggestions that the former WBC World Champion will take his opponent lightly.

Fournier is undefeated in nine bouts as a light-heavyweight, although he is still only currently ranked as the 23rd best British fighter in the weight category, according to BoxRec.

The origins of this weekend’s fight are rather unique, as it seemingly began with a dispute between the two protagonists - who are friends - at a party earlier this year.

Promoter Kavanaugh explained: “Everybody knows Joe and David have, or had, a friendship. Joe was trained by David, taught to box by David. Everything he knows is from David.

“Joe is younger, richer, more popular in terms of social media. Joe called me and said: ‘I want to call out David Haye - he thinks I’m getting too big for my boots! I said: ‘You are, bro!”