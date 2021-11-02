Deontay Wilder already ‘plotting and planning’ next move after Tyson Fury defeat

Deontay Wilder is already “plotting and planning” his next fight, following his stoppage defeat by Tyson Fury last month, according to the American’s trainer Malik Scott.

Wilder, who fought Fury to a controversial split draw in December 2018, was finished by Fury in the seventh round of their second meeting, which took place in February 2020.

The Briton then knocked out the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in Las Vegas this October to retain the WBC heavyweight title that he took from Wilder in the rivals’ second bout.

While Fury has been linked with a fight against compatriot Dillian Whyte next time out, Wilder seems similarly set to continue boxing – despite rumours of retirement.

“I planned on not talking about boxing with him, but Deontay is such a warrior, such a natural fighter, that he’s already plotting and planning the same way he did after the [second] fight against Fury,” Wilder’s coach Scott told World Boxing News.

“His whole thing is to get right back, and my whole thing is I’m telling him is not only should you rest, it’s a deserved rest.

“After the [second] fight, I kept telling people Deontay’s gonna rest. I don’t want to talk about boxing with him, and I’m not even going to bring boxing up. But after the fight, I’d call him like 2am or 3am, wake him up and talk to him about new drills I have for him, new stuff we have to work on.

“I’m like: ‘Bro, I got these drills, we gonna do this when we get back. You’re gonna be two-time heavyweight champion. It just didn’t happen for us on the night, but, bro, you won a whole lot of glory.’”