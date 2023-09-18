Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Diego Arrua, husband and trainer of boxer Sabrina Perez, died after collapsing in her corner during her fight in Mexico on Friday, it has been announced.

Argentine Perez, 36, was defending the WBC interim featherweight title against Skye Nicolson in Tijuana, when Arrua collapsed between the ninth and 10th rounds.

Australia’s Nicolson went on to win the bout via unanimous decision, but Perez was not present in the ring for the announcement of the scorecards. It was later revealed by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and Matchroom Boxing that Arrua, 58, had died of a heart attack afterwards.

“It is with deep sadness that we have been informed of the sudden death of Argentine coach Diego [Arrua], who suffered a devastating heart attack during the Sabrina Perez fight in Tijuana,” tweeted WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman on Saturday.

“The medical services did everything possible and he died at the QDEP general hospital.”

Promoters Matchroom, meanwhile, tweeted: “RIP Diego. Our thoughts and condolences are with Sabrina Perez and your loved ones.”

Nicolson, 28, wrote on Instagram: “Today I’m leaving Tijuana with a heavy heart. All of my thoughts and prayers are with @team_sabrinaperez and her family during this incredibly painful and horrible time.

“My heart is broken for this warrior and I can’t even imagine what she is going through. Please hold your loved ones close, life is not fair and you never know when will be your last moment with someone. May Diego [Arrua] rest peacefully.”