Dillian Whyte’s brother casts doubt over Tyson Fury fight happening

Dillian Whyte’s brother has suggested that Frank Warren may not be the right promoter for the fight between Whyte and Tyson Fury.

Warren out-bid Eddie Hearn to secure the rights to promote the marquee heavyweight match-up, with delayed purse bids eventually going ahead after the collapse of a deal that would have seen Anthony Joshua step aside to allow Fury to take on Oleksandr Usyk.

That means that Warren’s Queensbury Promotions will take a lead role in organising the bout, along with Bob Arum’s Top Rank. The fight is expected to be held in the United Kingdom at a major stadium.

And that, in Dean Whyte’s opinion, may present problems, with relatively limited recent evidence of Warren’s ability to stage such an event, and a boxer in Fury who has not fought on home soil since 2018.

“You’ve got to look at it like, for me, Frank Warren hasn’t done any stadium fights in a very long time,” Dean Whyte said on the Intu Boxing Youtube channel.

“It’s going to be intriguing, as a fan, to see how this all unfolds in terms of production, the show, how it goes on.

“You can see the separation between Matchroom shows and Frank Warren shows, they look totally different, they feel totally different, the fans, it’s just a different atmosphere altogether.

“As a fight, it’s a very good fight, it’s one the public have been demanding to see, so as a fan I could say I’m happy to want to see this fight.

“It’s going to be huge for the UK fans and it’s going to be a stadium fight, that’s how it’s looking.”

As champion, Fury is set to earn 80 per cent of the agreed purse, though Whyte and promoter Hearn remain unhappy with their one-fifth share, and could appeal the WBC’s split.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff has been suggested as a possible venue with a fight date of April 23 reportedly set to be confirmed.