Eddie Hearn has said talks have begun over a new date for Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn, 10 months after the fight was cancelled.

Eubank Jr was set to fight Benn in London last October, almost 29 years to the day after the Britons’ fathers clashed for the second time, but the bout fell apart when it was revealed that Benn had failed two drug tests.

Benn, 26, has faced suspensions and appeals since, and he still remains unable to fight in the UK. Meanwhile, Eubank Jr went on to face Liam Smith in January, losing via TKO. However, the 33-year-old reversed the result last weekend, stopping Smith in a rematch.

As such, focus has turned back to the prospect of Eubank Jr vs Benn, with Hearn – who promotes Benn – having met with Eubank Jr’s promoter Kalle Sauerland on Tuesday (5 September).

Speaking to iFL TV on Wednesday (6 September), Hearn said: “Everybody from Eubank to [Sauerland’s promotion company] Wasserman wanted to fight Conor Benn instead of Liam Smith, of course. It’s a fight they probably thought was easier, and it’s a fight that was gonna pay him more than double.

“Because of the [Benn] incidents and because of the board appealing and everything, we couldn’t get that fight done in time; [Eubank Jr] had to fight Liam Smith. Bingo for Chris Eubank Jr, because he won.

“Now it’s full steam ahead [for Eubank Jr vs Benn]. I met with Kalle Sauerland yesterday, we had great talks. This fight’s happening.

“We are full steam ahead for this fight. We’re gonna do everything we can, from both sides, to make this fight. Sometimes it doesn’t work out, but look: It’s the biggest fight for Chris Eubank Jr, it’s the biggest fight for Conor Benn. We wanna make it, Kalle wants to make it.

“So, we’ll do everything we can, and those conversations began yesterday [...] It’s the biggest fight in Britain outside of ‘AJ’ [Anthony Joshua] vs [Tyson] Fury.”

Benn is unbeaten as a professional, having predominantly fought at welterweight. Meanwhile, Eubank Jr’s loss to Smith earlier this year was the third defeat of his career. Eubank Jr is a former super-middleweight world champion and a former interim world champion at middleweight.