Eubank vs Smith LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight
Follow live updates and results as Eubank Jr bids to avenge his stoppage loss to Smith
Chris Eubank Jr bids for revenge against Liam Smith tonight, as the Britons square off in a middleweight rematch.
Eubank Jr and Smith return to the AO Arena in Manchester, the very venue where Smith, 35, stopped the 33-year-old in January. The Liverpudlian dropped Eubank Jr twice in the fourth round, before referee Victor Loughlin waved off the fight.
Eubank Jr has criticised Loughlin over the stoppage, and he has also claimed that Smith landed an illegal elbow in the finishing sequence. Either way, the divisive boxer will get a chance to put things right – in his eyes – in this evening’s rematch.
Follow live updates and results below. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Eubank Jr vs Smith 2 LIVE
Here’s all you need to know about how to watch tonight’s event:
How to watch Eubank vs Smith 2 online and on TV tonight
Eubank Jr is out to avenge a stoppage loss to Smith, eight months after their first clash
Eubank Jr vs Smith 2 LIVE
Lauren Price stays unbeaten with a points win over Lolita Muzeya!
Eubank Jr vs Smith 2 LIVE
Chris Eubank Jr bids for revenge against Liam Smith tonight, as the Britons square off in a middleweight rematch.
Eubank Jr and Smith return to the AO Arena in Manchester, the very venue where Smith, 35, stopped the 33-year-old in January. The Liverpudlian dropped Eubank Jr twice in the fourth round, before referee Victor Loughlin waved off the fight.
Eubank Jr has criticised Loughlin over the stoppage, and he has also claimed that Smith landed an illegal elbow in the finishing sequence. Either way, the divisive boxer will get a chance to put things right – in his eyes – in this evening’s rematch.
We’ve got you covered with live updates, right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies