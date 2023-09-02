Jump to content

Liveupdated1693674885

Eubank vs Smith LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight

Follow live updates and results as Eubank Jr bids to avenge his stoppage loss to Smith

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 02 September 2023 18:14
Comments
Best moments from Netflix's Tyson Fury documentary

Chris Eubank Jr bids for revenge against Liam Smith tonight, as the Britons square off in a middleweight rematch.

Eubank Jr and Smith return to the AO Arena in Manchester, the very venue where Smith, 35, stopped the 33-year-old in January. The Liverpudlian dropped Eubank Jr twice in the fourth round, before referee Victor Loughlin waved off the fight.

Eubank Jr has criticised Loughlin over the stoppage, and he has also claimed that Smith landed an illegal elbow in the finishing sequence. Either way, the divisive boxer will get a chance to put things right – in his eyes – in this evening’s rematch.

Follow live updates and results below.

1693674885

Eubank Jr vs Smith 2 LIVE

Here’s all you need to know about how to watch tonight’s event:

Alex Pattle2 September 2023 18:14
1693674548

Eubank Jr vs Smith 2 LIVE

Lauren Price stays unbeaten with a points win over Lolita Muzeya!

Alex Pattle2 September 2023 18:09
1693674320

Eubank Jr vs Smith 2 LIVE

We’ve got you covered with live updates, right here.

Alex Pattle2 September 2023 18:05

