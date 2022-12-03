Fury vs Chisora LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight
Follow round-by-round updates from the heavyweight title fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London
Tyson Fury defends the WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.
The Britons have fought one another twice before, with Fury beating his friend on points in 2011 before claiming a TKO victory in their 2014 rematch.
The undefeated Fury, 34, later held the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles before a two-year hiatus from the sport gave way to a comeback and his current run as WBC champion, a status he retained by knocking out Dillian Whyte in April.
Meanwhile, 38-year-old Chisora is 33-12 as a professional and most recently beat Kubrat Pulev via split decision in July.
Follow round-by-round updates from Fury vs Chisora with our live blog below.
Berinchyk makes his way to the ring in a full Ukrainian military uniform!
Next up, veteran Yvan Mendy defends his European lightweight title against unbeaten Ukrainian Denys Berinchyk, who served his nation earlier this year amid their invasion by Russia.
Another result in the books this evening!
Karol Itauma wins his light-heavyweight bout with Vladimir Belujsky via stoppage in the eighth round!
The Slovak, 22, stays unbeaten with the victory.
Well, well, well...
An old opponent of Chisora’s, the next opponent for Fury...?
In the UK, tonight’s fight card will air live on BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £26.95. Viewers do not need to have a BT Sport subscription to purchase the pay-per-view.
Buying the PPV will also enable viewers to stream the fights live on the BT Sport website and app.
In the US, the fight card will stream live on ESPN+.
Indy Sport will provide live updates from the main event itself later this evening.
How to watch Fury vs Chisora online and on TV tonight
Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV
