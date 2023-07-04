Tyson Fury reacts to footage of Anthony Joshua using mattress as heavy bag

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has mocked Anthony Joshua over a video of the latter using a mattress as a punching bag.

Joshua is training in Dallas, Texas as he prepares for a potential August clash with Dillian Whyte, and when footage emerged on Wednesday (4 July) of “AJ” hitting a mattress, Fury was unable to resist commenting on Instagram.

“Proper sausage,” Fury wrote, alongside a series of laughing emojis. And the WBC heavyweight champion was not the only user to poke fun at the former unified title holder.

“Even gun shy with a mattress,” one user wrote, while another said, “Nearly as stiff as the mattress.”

“Joshua lost his killer instinct,” one commented, and another added, “You still have time to delete this...”

One user took aim at Fury instead, however, writing: “Coincidentally that is Tyson Fury’s next announced opponent. [Fury] should take it easy on it.”

Joshua is in talks to box Whyte, whom he knocked out in 2015, in August before a potential winter bout with Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said last week that the “Gypsy King”’s next fight would be announced very soon, and that it would be a ‘game-changer’.