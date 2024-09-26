Jump to content

Fury v Usyk 2: When is heavyweight title fight rematch?

The heavyweights run it back after Usyk handed Fury his first professional loss to become the undisputed champion in Riyadh, with Daniel Dubois, the IBF world champion waiting for the winner after his big win over Anthony Joshua

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 26 September 2024 09:40
Comments
Tyson Fury battles Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight world title fight rematch.

The Gypsy King was handed a first defeat by the Ukrainian, who became the division’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

His reign as the undisputed champion did not last long though, with Usyk opting to drop the IBF belt, with Daniel Dubois installed as the new champion and defending the title against Anthony Joshua with a crushing fifth-round knockout at Wembley Stadium.

Fury, who was seemingly disappointed after ‘AJ’ was knocked out, now has the opportunity for revenge in what promises to be a packed card. The fight will not be for the undisputed title, though, but Usyk can protect his status as the No.1 in the division and one of the true pound-by-pound superstars in the sport.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rematch:

When is the fight?

Fury v Usyk 2, over 12 rounds for the heavyweight title, will take place on Saturday, 21 December.

The rematch takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While start times and the full undercard are yet to be released, previous fights in Saudi Arabia have seen the main event start shortly after 10pm GMT (2:00pm PT / 4:00pm CT / 5:00pm ET).

Broadcast details for the fight have not been released, yet TNT Sports Box Office is likely to carry the fight, while Riyadh Season could make the fight available on DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office as well, as was the case with Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois. The cost of the fight is likely to be in the region of £19.95.

Odds

Anthony Joshua (left) and Daniel Dubois face off at a press conference in June (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Anthony Joshua (left) and Daniel Dubois face off at a press conference in June (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Usyk – 8/15

Fury – 6/4

Draw – 14/1

