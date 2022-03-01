Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference LIVE: Latest updates with challenger set to snub event
The Britons will clash on 23 April at Wembley Stadium, where today’s press conference takes place
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his title against Dillian Whyte on 23 April, in an all-British clash at Wembley Stadium.
The London venue is also the setting for this afternoon’s press conference, the first in the build-up to the highly-anticipated bout. Fury has been incredibly vocal since the fight was confirmed – and even before that – taunting his fellow 33-year-old at every opportunity. Mandatory challenger and interim champion Whyte, in stark contrast, has been largely silent, leading Fury to label him a “coward” in the run-up to today’s press conference.
It would be no surprise if Fury were to throw that term around this afternoon, too, with Whyte reportedly set to miss the event in order to focus on his training in Portugal, where the Londoner lives. Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum explained: “We won the purse bid, which was way higher than the next biggest bid, and [Whyte’s] not coming to the press conference because we wouldn’t give him a percentage of the upside [from pay-per-view sales], which you don’t get in a purse bid. He told us he won’t come to any of the press conferences except the last one.”
Follow live updates from the first Fury vs Whyte pre-fight press conference, below.
Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference
A big sticking point in the negotiations for this fight was the prize money.
Here, we explain the purse bids for Fury vs Whyte, and how they fed into the amount of money that both fighters will make on 23 April:
Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte prize money: How much will heavyweights earn for fight?
Fury’s WBC title is on the line as the British pair go head-to-head
Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference
Tickets for this seismic heavyweight title fight will go on sale tomorrow.
Here’s all you need to know about how to get yours:
How to buy tickets for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte
All you need to know ahead of the all-British title bout
Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference
Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference
Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his title against Dillian Whyte on 23 April, in an all-British clash at Wembley Stadium.
The London venue is also the setting for this afternoon’s press conference, the first in the build-up to the highly-anticipated bout. Fury has been incredibly vocal since the fight was confirmed – and even before that – taunting his fellow 33-year-old at every opportunity. Mandatory challenger and interim champion Whyte, in stark contrast, has been largely silent, leading Fury to label him a “coward” in the run-up to today’s press conference.
It would be no surprise if Fury were to throw that term around this afternoon, too, with Whyte set to miss the event in order to focus on his training in Portugal, where the Londoner lives. Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum explained: “We won the purse bid, which was way higher than the next biggest bid, and [Whyte’s] not coming to the press conference because we wouldn’t give him a percentage of the upside [from pay-per-view sales], which you don’t get in a purse bid. He told us he won’t come to any of the press conferences except the last one.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies