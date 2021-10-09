Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder LIVE: Latest updates and build-up to heavyweight title fight
Will Tyson Fury retain his WBC crown or will Deontay Wilder finally beat his heavyweight rival? Follow latest updates from their third and final bout in Las Vegas
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are fighting for the third and final time tonight as their heavyweight trilogy comes to a close in Las Vegas. The pair first fought in Los Angeles in 2018 where they shared a draw, before Fury won via seventh-round technical knockout in a dominant display when they met again in Vegas last year. Now they come together to finish the story. Fury’s WBC heavyweight world title is on the line, as well as his unbeaten record, with 30 wins and only that solitary draw against Wilder denying him a perfect record.
The build-up has been dominated by a bitter war of words between the pair. Wilder has accused Fury of lying about catching Covid-19, which delayed this bout originally scheduled for July. The American has also reiterated his claims that Fury weighed down his gloves with metal in their previous meeting, something Fury has laughed off.
The heavyweight division has been shaken up following Oleksandr Usyk’s unanimous victory over Anthony Joshua, meaning the long-anticipated fight between Fury and Joshua may never happen. Instead another Briton, Dillian Whyte, could be next for whoever wins this one – but if Fury is to get there he must first avoid the heavy bombs coming from the fists of Wilder tonight. Follow the fight below, live.
Fury vs Wilder 3: How many fans will be at the fight?
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will complete their heavyweight trilogy this weekend, with the WBC title on the line once again.
The rivals’ first contest took place in Los Angeles’ Staples Center, with the second bout hosted at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. This time around it’s the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas!
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder live stream: How to watch heavyweight title fight online and on TV
Tyson Fury will put his WBC title on the line as he looks to strengthen his position as heavyweight champion against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.
The ‘Gypsy King’ is set to return to the ring for the first time since February 2020, when he defeated Wilder via a seventh-round knockout.
