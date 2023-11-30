Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Garcia is out to bounce back from his first professional loss this weekend, as he takes on Oscar Duarte in Texas.

Garcia was stopped by Gervonta “Tank” Davis in April after suffering a body shot in Round 7, leading the 25-year-old to come under criticism for failing to continue.

He will look to silence his doubters on Saturday, as he returns to the ring but at a higher weight class, to face heavy-hitter Duarte.

American Garcia is a former interim lightweight champion whose standout win so far came against Luke Campbell, and he is moving up to super-lightweight here, where Duarte awaits. The Mexican, 27, is on an 11-fight streak of stoppage wins, following the sole loss of his pro career in 2019.

When is the fight?

Garcia vs Duarte will take place on Saturday 2 December at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The main card is set to start at 1am GMT on Sunday 3 December (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday), with ring walks for the main event due at around 4am GMT on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

Garcia was down in Round 2 against Gervonta Davis then stopped in Round 7 (EPA)

The fight will air live on Dazn in over 200 countries, including the UK and US. A subscription to the streaming service is available here, with monthly costs starting from £9.99. Dazn works on web browsers as well as the TVs and devices listed here.

Odds

Garcia – 2/9

Duarte – 7/2

Draw – 16/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte (super-lightweight)

Floyd Schofield vs Ricardo Lopez (lightweight)

Shane Mosley Jr vs Joshua Conley (middleweight)

Darius Fulghum vs Pachino Hill (light-heavyweight)

Asa Stevens vs Dominique Griffin (super-bantamweight)

Gael Cabrera vs Alejandro Dominguez (bantamweight)

Sean Garcia vs Joseph Johnson (lightweight)

Danilo Diez vs Jorge Lopez (super-lightweight)