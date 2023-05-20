Haney vs Lomachenko LIVE: Boxing fight time, predictions and results
Follow live updates from the undisputed-title fight in Las Vegas
Devin Haney defends his undisputed lightweight titles against Vasiliy Lomachenko tonight, in a blockbuster bout in Las Vegas.
Haney, 24, enters the main event unbeaten, having achieved undisputed status with a points win over George Kambosos Jr in the Australian’s backyard in June, before repeating the result in October – once again in Melbourne – to retain the belts.
Now, the American (29-0, 15 knockouts) defends the gold against Lomachenko, one of the finest fighters of this generation.
The Ukrainian (17-0, 11 KOs) is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a former multiple-weight world champion. But, at 35, is Lomachenko making his last stand? Is the southpaw a fading force or is he capable of another world title run?
Find out as we provide live updates from the fight, below. Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.
Let’s find out.
Later on, we’ll have live updates from another undisputed-title fight: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko.
You can follow that fight live on this page, or right here.
Katie Taylor beaten by Chantelle Cameron on Irish homecoming
Taylor suffered the first loss of her professional career, as she was outpointed by the undisputed super-lightweight champion in Dublin
Again Taylor mentions the rematch, and her promoter Eddie Hearn enters the ring and brings up the rematch clause.
He says they’ll do the rematch in Dublin in autumn.
Cameron admits that she was “petrified” when the judges’ scorecards were read aloud.
Taylor is gracious in defeat and says, “I look forward to the rematch,” with a grin.
Cameron gets it done!!!
Chantelle Cameron def. Katie Taylor via majority decision (96-94, 96-94, 95-95).
Round 10
A wild start to this final round! Both women are in a tear-up in close.
Cameron is landing the cleaner shots now as the pace slows briefly.
Taylor with a couple of hard hooks! Remarkable speed from Taylor with straight shots, too.
“Katie”, chants the crowd. Taylor with a few brilliant rights just before the bell!
Round 9
Cameron tags Taylor with a left hook but is caught while closing range.
The fighters grapple each other. Messy exchanges follow, but Taylor seems to just about get the better of them.
Cameron goes to work on the body of Taylor, who is backed up against the ropes.
Taylor with a body hook then a trio of straight shots upstairs.
Nice uppercut from Cameron in close. Another scrappy exchange ensues.
Round 8
Three rounds to go. Taylor may need all of them, but it’s close.
Cameron is the younger fighter, and she looks the fresher fighter.
Taylor is trying to find space to breathe.
