David Haye and Joe Fournier go head-to-head (Getty Images)

Follow all the action as David Haye makes a remarkable return to the ring tonight when he takes on Joe Fournier in Florida.

Three years after being knocked out in his rematch with Tony Bellew, Haye has been lured back by Triller, the promotional company specialising in comeback and celebrity crossover fights. His opponent, Fournier, a nightclub entrepreneur, is a close friend and a fighter in his own right, having won nine professional bouts, although he’s never faced anyone close to Haye’s calibre.

“I remain happily retired from boxing, with no intentions to make a traditional comeback to challenge the monsters of the division but am fit and ready to prove my point against my overconfident billionaire buddy,” Haye said ahead of the bout, which takes place on the undercard of Evander Holyfield’s questionable comeback in a heavyweight exhibition against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort. Adding further to the bizarre spectacle, Donald Trump will provide commentary on the main event. Follow all the action live below: