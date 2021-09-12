David Haye vs Joe Fournier LIVE result: Stream, latest updates and reaction
Follow all the latest updates from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Follow all the action as David Haye makes a remarkable return to the ring tonight when he takes on Joe Fournier in Florida.
Three years after being knocked out in his rematch with Tony Bellew, Haye has been lured back by Triller, the promotional company specialising in comeback and celebrity crossover fights. His opponent, Fournier, a nightclub entrepreneur, is a close friend and a fighter in his own right, having won nine professional bouts, although he’s never faced anyone close to Haye’s calibre.
“I remain happily retired from boxing, with no intentions to make a traditional comeback to challenge the monsters of the division but am fit and ready to prove my point against my overconfident billionaire buddy,” Haye said ahead of the bout, which takes place on the undercard of Evander Holyfield’s questionable comeback in a heavyweight exhibition against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort. Adding further to the bizarre spectacle, Donald Trump will provide commentary on the main event. Follow all the action live below:
Undercard results
Earlier on in the night, Anthony Chavez and Diuhl Olguin fought to a majority draw while Eliezer Silva won his pro debut, dropping Terry Roscoe in the third round of a four-round unanimous decision victory.
Trump at ringside
Donald Trump and his son are providing commentary from ringside in Florida.
Haye calls out Fury
David Haye proceeds to call out Tyson Fury without any hint of humour, which is as laughable as it is ludicrous.
“There’s one man I’ll come back to professional boxing to fight... Tyson Fury,” says Haye, who twice pulled out of fights against the WBC champion. “I know his kryptonite. The old man’s coming for the big dosser.”
Haye wins on the scorecards
All three judges score the bout in Haye’s favour: 79-72, 80-71, 79-72.
The final bell rings
As expected, that was a somewhat farcical bout between two close friends. Haye clearly won every round, but Trump insists we should wait for the scorecards as, “like elections, they can be easily rigged”.
Fournier tiring and failing to land
Haye has won every single round so far and, even at 40 years old, his reflexes are far too sharp for a crude and tiring opponent like Fournier. Occasionally, the entrepreneur turned boxer is able to back Haye onto the ropes, but he does not have the class or the cunning to make a dent. Haye is carrying the bout and cruising towards a lopsided decision.
Haye outclassing Fournier
Fournier is trying valiantly but he can’t do anything to truly trouble Haye, and that is hardly surprising considering the vast difference in their experience. Donald Trump is providing analysis of the bout... but there’s little to get excited about for those in attendance.
Haye fights Fournier
We’re underway in this strange fight between Haye and Fournier, with Donald Trump on commentary.
Fournier started aggressively in the first round but then got dropped in the final seconds by a strong jab.
Holyfield and Haye return to ring on bizarre fight night
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a bizarre night of boxing in Florida as Evander Holyfield returns to the ring at 58 years old in a heavyweight exhibition bout against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.
Donald Trump is set to provide commentary on the main event, while David Haye features on the undercard, fighting his close friend Joe Fournier on what promises to be a strange spectacle.
