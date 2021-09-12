Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort face off at their final press conference (Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Evander Holyfield returns to the ring at 58 years old in a heavyweight exhibition bout against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.

‘The Real Deal’, one of boxing’s all-time greats, retired a decade ago but has been lured back through the ropes as a late replacement for Oscar De La Hoya. Many have questioned whether the fight should be allowed to go ahead, with the California State Athletic Commission refusing to sanction the bout, however, a late change of venue to Florida means it will proceed regardless of those concerns. Adding further to the bizarre spectacle, Donald Trump will provide commentary on the broadcast.

Belfort, who amassed a 26-14 record in a decorated MMA career, has promised to savour the occasion. “Minute by minute, second by second. Just focus on what I control, that’s all I do. Be able to enjoy every moment,” he said. “Boxing is a passion of mine for a long time and I’ve been applying it in a different field. Now I’ll be able to enjoy it against one of the greatest in the world so I couldn’t ask for a better opponent.” Follow all the action live below: