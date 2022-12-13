Inoue vs Butler LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight today
Follow round-by-round updates as Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler clash in Japan to crown an undisputed bantamweight champion
The Independent’s pound-for-pound No 1 boxer Naoya Inoue will square off with Paul Butler today, as the bantamweight title holders clash to crown an undisputed champion.
Japan’s Inoue will have the home advantage at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, and the 29-year-old enters this fight with an unbeaten record to his name – 23-0 with 20 knockouts.
Meanwhile, Briton Butler is 34-2 (15 KOs) as a pro, and he puts his WBO title on the line here while bidding to take the IBF, WBA and WBC belts from his opponent.
The pair meet in a main-event contest, and we’ll have live updates from that fight as well as the entire undercard.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Takei vs Tarimo – Round 6
We’re approaching the halfway mark in this contest. Takei misses with a counter left hook.
Tarimo backs him up and targets the body, but Takei comes back with two harsh hooks. Now an uppercut.
Tarimo’s coach is still urging him forward, but Takei seems to be comfortable relying on counters, even if he can’t quite plant his feet; it may be worth Tarimo changing tack and seeing how Takei fares coming forward himself.
The fighters grapple, and Tarimo fires off short shots to the body of Takei. The clinch has been the space in which Tarimo has done his best work.
After they separate, Takei peppers Tarimo with a one-two while moving backwards.
Takei vs Tarimo – Round 5
Tarimo gets behind his jab, doubling it up. A sharp shot lands for him.
Now a grazing left hook. Takei is still being forced to rely on counter strikes.
Tarimo’s nose is pretty swollen by now.
Takei vs Tarimo – Round 4
Again Tarimo’s coach urges him to press forward.
A cut counter uppercut lands for Takei, who is getting tired according to Tarimo’s coach. I’m not entirely sure that’s true...
Now Tarimo lands a solid uppercut! Takei is constantly moving laterally.
Tarimo’s coach asks him to target the chest of Takei.
A big left hook lands for Takei late in the round!
Takei vs Tarimo – Round 3
This contest is being fought at such a frantic pace. Both fighters are constantly moving at such a speed, and – with Tarimo largely on the front foot – Takei isn’t quite settled with his footwork.
Again the fighters grapple, with Tarimo getting off more shots in close. They separate, and a left hand wobbles Tarimo!
He’s able to regain his senses quickly, and he soon holds Takei. Once they separate, Tarimo comes forward, crouching and throwing teasing uppercuts.
He still seems a tad out of sorts, though.
Now Takei is backed up on the ropes, with Tarimo swinging hooks to the body.
Takei vs Tarimo – Round 2
We pick up where we left off, with the super-bantamweights wrestling each other to the ground. They stand, and Tarimo presses forward aggressively. Takei is looking for counter shots.
Tarimo catches him with a short counter right of his own, however. Tarimo backs up Takei and targets the body, before Takei lands a clean uppercut with his back on the ropes! Tarimo’s coach has been so vocal throughout.
Now two counter right hooks connect for Takei! Tarimo is undeterred, however. The fighters clinch, with Tarimo getting off a right hook in close.
Takei vs Tarimo – Round 1
Former kickboxer Takei comes out in a southpaw stance. He’s snapping a jab at Tarimo’s guard early on. Now he adds a couple of left crosses.
Takei lunges in, feinting with a jab but looping a left uppercut into the ribs of Tarimo. Now Tarimo backs up his opponent, launching a right cross that cuts Takei above his left eye!
However, he’s caught with a counter shot from Takei in the process, and Tarimo stumbles. Tarimo gets a standing count, and once the action resumes, he’s knocked down by a flurry from Takei!
He stands, again beating the official’s count, and his trainer urges him to press forward… which leads to a clash of heads and brief pause in the round.
Back under way, and Tarimo staggers Takei with a hard, short right hand! Tarimo goes after Takei, who grapples him, and the pair fall to the mat together to end the round.
Takei vs Tarimo, here we go!
Next up: Yoshiki Takei vs Bruno Tarimo in a super-bantamweight contest!
As we wait for the next fight to begin, here is Steve Bunce’s preview of today’s main event:
“Paul Butler is a fearless little boxer for accepting the challenge and fighting Naoya Inoue in Japan on Tuesday. Butler is also a reigning world champion.
“Inoue is known as the ‘Monster’, a fighter capable of ruining the very best and making it look so easy. He enjoys the finish a bit too much, to be honest. Butler held his first version of the world title back in 2014, the same year that Inoue won the first of his world titles. Both were, in fairness, novices.
“Since then, Inoue has won world titles at two different weights and won 17 consecutive world title fights; so far, just two men have survived the distance with Inoue in world title fights. Some consider him the best boxer in the world. Butler’s career has not followed such a smooth and impressive path since the night he won the IBF bantamweight title in 2014.”
Full article here:
Fearless Paul Butler journeys to Japan to hunt ‘Monster’ Naoya Inoue
The veteran Briton fights a man seen by some as the pound-for-pound No 1 in Tokyo on Tuesday, as the bantamweights meet in an undisputed title fight
Welcome to our live coverage of Inoue vs Butler!
The first fight of the day is in the books, and Naoya Inoue’s younger brother Takuma has secured a featherweight win over Jake Bornea, stopping him with a body shot in Round 8!
