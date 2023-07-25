Inoue vs Fulton LIVE: Latest boxing fight updates and results

✕ Close Conor McGregor shadow boxes pub-goers

Pound-for-pound phenom Naoya Inoue fights Stephen Fulton in Tokyo today, in a bid to become a four-weight world champion.

Japanese superstar Inoue – a former light-flyweight champion and unified title holder at super-flyweight – achieved undisputed status at bantamweight in 2022, before vacating those titles to set up this clash with Fulton. The American, 29, will carry the WBC and WBO super-bantamweight titles into the Ariake Arena, as well as an unbeaten record (21-0, 8 knockouts).

It was in the Ariake Arena that Inoue, 30, last fought, toying with Paul Butler in December before finishing the Briton to stay unbeaten (24-0, 21 KOs). Meanwhile, Fulton most recently competed in June, beating David Roman on points to retain his world titles. Those belts will be on the line today, in what should be an intriguing main event.