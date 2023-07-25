Inoue vs Fulton LIVE: Latest boxing fight updates and results
Folow live updates from the super-bantamweight title fight in Tokyo
Pound-for-pound phenom Naoya Inoue fights Stephen Fulton in Tokyo today, in a bid to become a four-weight world champion.
Japanese superstar Inoue – a former light-flyweight champion and unified title holder at super-flyweight – achieved undisputed status at bantamweight in 2022, before vacating those titles to set up this clash with Fulton. The American, 29, will carry the WBC and WBO super-bantamweight titles into the Ariake Arena, as well as an unbeaten record (21-0, 8 knockouts).
It was in the Ariake Arena that Inoue, 30, last fought, toying with Paul Butler in December before finishing the Briton to stay unbeaten (24-0, 21 KOs). Meanwhile, Fulton most recently competed in June, beating David Roman on points to retain his world titles. Those belts will be on the line today, in what should be an intriguing main event.
Follow live updates and results from Inoue vs Fulton and the undercard fights, below. Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.
Inoue vs Fulton LIVE: Yoshiki Takei vs Ronnie Baldonado
Round 3
OH!! It’s all over in the third round!
Takei jabs Baldonado in the corner, then catches him with a grazing left hook to the body... After a delayed reaction, the Filipino hits the mat!
Wincing, he just fails to beat the referee’s count!
Baldonado stays unbeaten at 7-0 (7 KOs).
Inoue vs Fulton LIVE: Yoshiki Takei vs Ronnie Baldonado
Round 2
Left hook and right hand from Baldonado! That right landed heavy. Now Takei fires off a double-jab and left cross.
It’s still Takei who’s on the front foot, but both fighters are landing at close range.
Baldonado skips out of a corner after being momentarily trapped by Takei again. Soon, though, he’s cornered once more.
A clubbing left hook lands for Baldonado as he tries to fend off his opponent.
Inoue vs Fulton LIVE: Yoshiki Takei vs Ronnie Baldonado
Round 1
Takei stands southpaw; Baldonado orthodox. Takei backs Baldonado into the corner as both men feint jabs.
Takei then burrows a lead left hook into the body, before Baldonado circles away and just misses with a winging hook of his own.
Baldonado with a rapid cross to the head now! Takei doesn’t take that lightly, backing up Baldonado again and unfurling hooks to the body.
Again Takei has Baldonado cornered, and he dives forward with a hook that misses.
Inoue vs Fulton LIVE
Here is today’s card in full!
The prelim fights are in the books, and you can see those results below, as well as the upcoming bouts.
We’ll start the main card with Kanamu Sakama vs Ryu Horikawa.
Full card
Stephen Fulton (C) vs Naoya Inoue (WBC and WBO super-bantamweight titles)
Robeisy Ramirez (C) vs Satoshi Shimizu (WBO featherweight title)
Kanamu Sakama vs Ryu Horikawa (super-flyweight)
Yoshiki Takei vs Ronnie Baldonado (super-bantamweight)
Taiga Imanaga def. Hebi Marapu via split decision
Hiroyuki Takahara def. Chihiro Iwashita via TKO
Masato Shinoda def. Yuki Kajitani via TKO
Kenta Yamakawa def. Ryosuke Nakamura via TKO
Takero Kitano def. Kenta Kawakami via TKO
Inoue vs Fulton LIVE
And here are your important timings for this morning’s card!
The main card is due to begin any moment now (more details on the fights in a moment), with ring walks for the main event expected at around 12pm BST.
What time does Inoue vs Fulton start today?
Indy Sport’s pound-for-pound No 1 moves up a division to challenge for unified gold
Inoue vs Fulton LIVE
We’ve got you covered with live updates from the undercard and main event today, but here’s all you need to know about how to watch the fights live:
How to watch Inoue vs Fulton online and on TV today
Indy Sport’s pound-for-pound No 1 moves up a division to challenge for unified gold
Inoue vs Fulton LIVE
Pound-for-pound phenom Naoya Inoue fights Stephen Fulton in Tokyo today, in a bid to become a four-weight world champion.
Japanese superstar Inoue – a former light-flyweight champion and unified title holder at super-flyweight – achieved undisputed status at bantamweight in 2022, before vacating those titles to set up this clash with Fulton. The American, 29, will carry the WBC and WBO super-bantamweight titles into the Ariake Arena, as well as an unbeaten record (21-0, 8 knockouts).
It was in the Ariake Arena that Inoue, 30, last fought, toying with Paul Butler in December before finishing the Briton to stay unbeaten (24-0, 21 KOs). Meanwhile, Fulton most recently competed in June, beating David Roman on points to retain his world titles. Those belts will be on the line today, in what should be an intriguing main event.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies