✕ Close Jake Paul and Anderson Silva make weight ahead of bout

Jake Paul faces his toughest boxing test yet as he goes up against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this evening.

YouTube star Paul has gone unbeaten at 5-0 since beginning his professional boxing venture, knocking out every opponent he has fought. In his most recent bout, the American stopped another former UFC title holder in Tyron Woodley. That result last December saw Paul, 25, go one better than his decision win against his compatriot from last August, while Silva also has boxing experience and has compiled a 3-1 pro record.

At 47, age is against Silva, though he is seen by many as the greatest UFC fighter of all time and holds a boxing win against former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – driving home the “Spider”’s fighting pedigree. The Brazilian’s seven-year reign as UFC middleweight champion marks a record in the mixed martial arts promotion, while Silva’s corresponding 16-fight win streak is also an unbeaten record in the UFC. He and Paul go head to head in Arizona tonight, as Silva gets his chance to end the former Disney star’s boxing venture. Who will emerge victorious in the main-event bout? Follow live fight updates from Paul vs Silva below, as well as all the fallout from Katie Taylor’s latest win: