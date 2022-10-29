Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667084571

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight

Follow live fight updates as YouTube star Paul boxes UFC legend Silva in Arizona

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 30 October 2022 00:02
Comments
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva make weight ahead of bout

Jake Paul faces his toughest boxing test yet as he goes up against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this evening.

YouTube star Paul has gone unbeaten at 5-0 since beginning his professional boxing venture, knocking out every opponent he has fought. In his most recent bout, the American stopped another former UFC title holder in Tyron Woodley. That result last December saw Paul, 25, go one better than his decision win against his compatriot from last August, while Silva also has boxing experience and has compiled a 3-1 pro record.

At 47, age is against Silva, though he is seen by many as the greatest UFC fighter of all time and holds a boxing win against former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – driving home the “Spider”’s fighting pedigree. The Brazilian’s seven-year reign as UFC middleweight champion marks a record in the mixed martial arts promotion, while Silva’s corresponding 16-fight win streak is also an unbeaten record in the UFC. He and Paul go head to head in Arizona tonight, as Silva gets his chance to end the former Disney star’s boxing venture. Who will emerge victorious in the main-event bout? Follow live fight updates from Paul vs Silva below, as well as all the fallout from Katie Taylor’s latest win:

Recommended

1667084520

Paul vs Silva LIVE

Jake Paul has put mixed martial arts fans in an awkward position. Over the last year, the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer has gleefully positioned himself as a kind of saviour in waiting for UFC fighters, openly addressing the pay disparity between MMA’s flagship promotion and the top leagues in other major sports.

It is a matter on which most fans agree with the 25-year-old, despite the obnoxiousness with which the American tackles most endeavours. Well, now he is indeed tackling Endeavor – the UFC’s ownership group – and his commitment to the cause is mirrored in the discipline with which he has approached his pro-boxing venture.

Not only has the former Disney star dedicated himself to proper training with experienced coaches along the way to building a 5-0 record, but he has also tried his hand at promotion and played a key role in ensuring that Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano secured the biggest purses in women’s boxing history earlier this year.

Whatever your thoughts on Paul’s personality, he has earned admiration for his application. And many MMA fans have given Paul his plaudits less tentatively than their boxing equivalents, some of whom have accused him of carnivalising their sport.

But even Paul’s defenders in the MMA world will surely be lowering their shields this evening, as their boxing counterparts sharpen their swords. Because tonight, Paul will look to move to 6-0 as he takes on one of MMA’s sparkling icons: Anderson Silva.

Full fight preview here:

Will Jake Paul’s incendiary boxing venture burn out against Anderson Silva?

Ex-UFC champion Silva, despite his advanced age in the sport, has the greatest striking pedigree of any of Paul’s opponents

Alex Pattle30 October 2022 00:02
1667082805

Paul vs Silva LIVE

Thank you for following our Taylor vs Carabajal coverage!

Next up? Jake Paul faces his toughest boxing test yet as he goes up against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this evening.

YouTube star Paul has gone unbeaten at 5-0 since beginning his professional boxing venture, knocking out every opponent he has fought. In his most recent bout, the American stopped another former UFC title holder in Tyron Woodley. That result last December saw Paul, 25, go one better than his decision win against his compatriot from last August, while Silva also has boxing experience and has compiled a 3-1 pro record.

At 47, age is against Silva, though he is seen by many as the greatest UFC fighter of all time and holds a boxing win against former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – driving home the “Spider”’s fighting pedigree. The Brazilian’s seven-year reign as UFC middleweight champion marks a record in the mixed martial arts promotion, while Silva’s corresponding 16-fight win streak is also an unbeaten record in the UFC. He and Paul go head to head in Arizona tonight, as Silva gets his chance to end the former Disney star’s boxing venture.

Alex Pattle29 October 2022 23:33
1667081972

Taylor vs Carabajal LIVE

Katie Taylor outpoints Karen Carabajal to keep Amanda Serrano rematch alive

The unbeaten Irishwoman was a unanimous-decision winner as she stayed undisputed at lightweight

Alex Pattle29 October 2022 23:19
1667081396

Taylor vs Carabajal LIVE

Alex Pattle29 October 2022 23:09
1667080706

Taylor vs Carabajal LIVE

Alex Pattle29 October 2022 22:58
1667080434

Taylor vs Carabajal LIVE

Alex Pattle29 October 2022 22:53
1667080129

Taylor vs Carabajal LIVE

Katie Taylor def. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal via unanimous decision (100-91, 99-91, 98-92).

Alex Pattle29 October 2022 22:48
1667079941

Taylor vs Carabajal LIVE

Round 10

Final round. Carabajal is bleeding from around her right eye – possibly from a clash of heads.

Taylor appears to stun the Argentine somewhat with two right hands up top in quick succession.

Taylor is going for a late finish... She won’t get it, but that’s a solid performance from her as we go to the judges’ scorecards.

Alex Pattle29 October 2022 22:45
1667079767

Taylor vs Carabajal LIVE

Round 9

Two rounds to go. Early on in the ninth, an overhand right is on the mark for Taylor. That’s been her best shot, with the left hook working well for the champion earlier in the fight.

Carabajal is missing with increasing frequency. Taylor tags her with a right cross. Now the Irishwoman goes to work on her opponent’s body.

Alex Pattle29 October 2022 22:42
1667079574

Taylor vs Carabajal LIVE

Round 8

A step-in jab connects for Taylor, who is looking better and better as this fight nears its conclusion.

Alex Pattle29 October 2022 22:39

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in