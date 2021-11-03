American fighter Anthony Taylor has predicted Jake Paul will be far too good for Tommy Fury when the pair meet in December.

Fury, a former reality TV star and the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson, beat Taylor via a unanimous decision in August, and now faces YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in fight that is drawing huge publicity.

Taylor has been sparring with Paul in a training camp in Puerto Rico, and even though he was beaten by Fury, Taylor insists the Briton has “no power”.

Speaking to Vegas Insider, Taylor said: “Jake is twice as good as Tommy. Tommy only has that long reach. You take that long reach away and he becomes a mediocre fighter. Tommy is green, Tommy’s not anywhere near Jake’s level.

“I get it, people are going to say you’re biased because you train with Jake. But I fought Tommy, Tommy doesn’t have knockout power. Having sparred with Jake, he uses the ring very well and has good strategy and patience.

“Sparring with Jake, he uses the ring very well. You saw him when he fought Tyron Woodley, he used every inch of the ring. Jake’s patient, he knows when to strike and he knows when to throw power and in his punch. Jake is just an overall better fighter than Tommy.

“Tommy doesn’t have power, he doesn’t hold power. He has no pop.”

Paul has also spoken bullishly about his chances, saying he is confident he will stop Fury when the pair go head-to-head in Tampa on 18 December.

American Paul, 22, has finished three of his four opponents – fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, and ex-UFC star Ben Askren – and he plans to do the same when he faces Fury.

Briton Fury, 24, has won four of his seven fights via knockout or TKO, while Paul’s only decision victory came in his last outing, against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

“His whole family is underestimating my ability and how good I am as a boxer,” Paul said, via Boxing Scene. “Tommy Fury couldn’t do anything to harm my sparring partner Anthony Taylor [in Fury’s last bout]. All love to Anthony Taylor, but height difference, weight difference...

“He didn’t do a single thing to Anthony and there were points where Anthony was in control, winning, landing harder punches. So, look what I’m going to do to this guy. It’s going to be a massacre, a Boston Tea Party 2.0. I’m taking this mother****** and throwing him overboard.

“Tommy, he’s a great boxer, he’s undefeated, he’s got fast hands, he’s quick, he comes from a legendary bloodline, so long and so forth. I just think that boy will crack under pressure. I think Tommy is an easier fight than Tyron for sure. And I think I knock him out, for sure.

“And I know I said that about Tyron, but that’s really the only time I’ve been wrong. Tyron, he came ready to fight that night and he’s been hit by some big guys. Tommy’s never even been past four rounds. We’ll see what happens.”