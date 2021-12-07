Jake Paul responds after ‘biggest b****’ Tommy Fury pulls out of boxing match

Jake Paul has hit out at Tommy Fury by calling him the “biggest b****” in boxing after the former Love Island star pulled out of their highly-anticipated fight due to injury and illness.

Fury was set to face YouTube celebrity turned professional boxer Paul in Florida on December 18 but rumours that the fight was off began to swirl on Monday.

Paul confirmed that the fight was off in a video posted on social media and revealed that he will instead face former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch.

In a later statement, Fury revealed he had been forced to withdraw from the fight “due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib”, before adding that he wants the fight to be rescheduled in 2022.

“It's official, Tommy Fury is boxing's biggest b****,” Paul said. “He has pulled out of the fight due to a medical condition. Who knows what the f*** is going on in the camp?

“I couldn't believe the news at first. It still doesn't feel real. He fumbled the biggest bag in his life. Now he will be watching me at home, paying me $60, instead of getting paid millions of dollars to fight me.

“I fought with a broken nose, I fought sick, get the f*** over it, this is boxing. It's official he was scared, I think the pressure and the s*** talk got to him. That's the bad news.

“The good news is that Tyron Woodley, we called him up and we were like, ‘Hey, do you want to take the fight?’

“He has been training and he said, ‘Sure, I'll take the fight, let's do the rematch.’ I'm giving him $500,000 extra if he can knock me out.

“Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 - leave no doubt. I didn't knock him out first time, I'm coming back for the crazy W and highlight reel knockout.”

Paul and Woodley had verbally agreed to a rematch following their August bout, with the former UFC star fulfilling a tattoo bet in order to make the fight.

Woodley got a ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo as part of the bet but Paul had already moved on to secure the fight with Fury.

The 24-year-old secured a decision victory over Woodley in August in what was his fourth fight as a professional boxer.

It was also at that event in which Paul and Fury, who is the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, clashed for the first time, leading to months of trash talk between the fighters that spilled over in a recent promotional press conference.

"I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib,” Fury said.

"The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18.

"I can't express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year. I want this fight to happen more than anything. I'm now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date."