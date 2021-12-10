Tyron Woodley reveals contract clause for Jake Paul fight

The former UFC champion will fight the YouTube star for a second time this month – and potentially a third in the future

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 10 December 2021 14:50
Comments
Jake Paul responds after Tommy Fury pulls out of boxing match

Tyron Woodley has said he could complete a trilogy with Jake Paul if he beats the YouTube star in their boxing match next weekend.

Paul, 24, defeated the former UFC champion via split decision in August, and the pair will rematch on 18 December as Woodley steps in for the injured Tommy Fury.

Should Woodley overcome Paul this time, a third meeting between the Americans is on the cards, according to the 39-year-old.

“Yes, there is a rematch clause in there,” Woodley told TMZ.

“After I knock you out, Mr Betting Man, are you gonna run? Are you gonna wanna try to fight someone else, or are you gonna come get this work?

Recommended

“I bet I beat his a**. I bet if he gets up, I bet I do it again; I bet if he gets up, I bet I knock his a** down again.

“First thing’s first: Woodley has to win. Then, do it all again.”

Paul is 4-0 as a professional boxer, with his points win against Woodley following knockout victories over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and former MMA champion Ben Askren – a close friend of Woodley.

Woodley’s defeat by Paul marked his boxing debut, with the former UFC welterweight champion having gone 0-4 in his last four mixed martial arts bouts.

The 39-year-old has not expressed a desire to retire from MMA, though his next fight in the sport is yet to be announced.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in