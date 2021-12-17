Jake Paul claims Tyron Woodley rematch will be ‘bank robbery’
The YouTube star outpointed the former UFC champion in August in their first in-ring encounter
Jake Paul has said his rematch with Tyron Woodley on Saturday will more closely resemble a “bank robbery” than a boxing match.
The YouTube star defeated former UFC champion Woodley via split decision in August, setting up a highly-anticipated fight with Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson. But Fury had to withdraw from the bout this month due to a broken rib and chest infection, allowing Woodley to claim his rematch.
Woodley, 39, previously tried to secure a second fight with 24-year-old Paul by getting an “I love Jake,” tattoo – per a bet between the pair – but only now will the American get a second chance at beating his compatriot.
Paul said at a pre-fight press conference this week: “They’re like, ‘Oh, you got Tyron Woodley now.’ No problem.
“That’s why I’ve got the ski mask on; they’re going to give me a big bag to go and beat the guy I already beat?
“It’s a bank robbery.”
The purses for Paul and Woodley’s rematch have not officially been disclosed, though Paul has promised to pay his opponent $500,000 from his own purse if the wrestling specialist can knock him out.
The YouTuber also commented on Fury’s injury, saying: “I just thought to myself: It’s funny how these ‘professionals’ like Tommy Fury, who’s considered a professional boxer, get sick and don’t want to fight.
“I’ve fought sick, I’ve fought hurt; you’ve got to go in there and get the job done.”
While Woodley’s defeat by Paul marked his professional boxing debut, Paul is 4-0 as a pro – with knockout wins over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson, and ex-MMA champion Ben Askren.
