Jake Paul edges Tyron Woodley by split decision in tense fight to remain unbeaten

Jake Paul outpointed Tyron Woodley in a tense eight-round contest in Cleveland to earn a split decision and remain unbeaten.

The former UFC champion did land the biggest shot of the fight, but his cagey approach was not enough to sway the judges.

Paul appeared drained in the closing rounds with the latest instalment of the YouTube boxing circus failing to deliver on the pre-fight hype and trash talk.

Instead, Paul displayed the better boxing, using the basics, moving and proving the busier fighter with Woodley hesitant to let his hands go throughout.

The fight did spark into life in the fourth round when Woodley bounced a right off the top of Paul’s head after three rounds of composed boxing from the YouTube star.

Woodley moved onto the front foot as the first bell sounded, pivoting off his front foot and popping a jab.

While Paul was happy to circle and scout the former UFC champion, immediately varying his jab both upstairs and downstairs.

A flurry of shots working off a body shot quickly provoked cheers from a packed arena in Cleveland.

Woodley raced out in the second in a crouched position, spreading his weight and looking to launch explosive attacks from down low against the naturally bigger Paul.

Paul displayed his boxing skills to move on the outside and pick his shots, with Woodley unwilling to commit.

A beautiful three-punch combination in the third saw Woodley forced back as Paul started to find his range.

Growing in confidence, Paul shuffled around the ring before driving an exquisite uppercut through Woodley’s defence to confirm his control through three rounds.

Woodley staggered Paul in the fourth with a looping right over the top and the YouTube star bouncing off the ropes as the fight exploded into life.

A smile emerged on Paul’s face as the bell sounded, perhaps finally conscious of Woodley’s power.

The showman in Paul came out in the fifth, licking his gloves after landing a left and finally ending his minor crisis.

Like a feared prospect finally dragged into deep waters by a seasoned veteran, Paul’s conditioning was finally tested thanks to the smart gameplan from Woodley to wait for a mistake.

And despite his lack of experience in boxing, Woodley appeared at ease with the pace of the fight, nudging his foot forward to creep into range.

His relaxed stance saw him continue to chase Paul around the ring in the penultimate round.

Woodley looked to seize the final round with his first flurry of shots, though both fighters ended up grappling, evidently exhausted by the uncharted territory of an eight-round bout.

Paul, on alert as Woodley loaded up the right hand, kept out of range as some boos started to ring around Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse with the action fizzling out.

Paul reacted to the win: “I don’t know what to say, he’s a tough opponent, he’s been fighting for 20 years, I’ve been doing it for three, this one’s for Cleveland.

“It was a tougher fight than expected. I don’t know what’s wrong with me. All respect to Tyron. He’s a hall of famer, he’s a good fighter.

“There was a lot of s*** talk, there’s no hard feelings. I want to cry, but I’m a little tired. To win when all the pressure is on, he’s a tough opponent.”

“I'm not sure [if Tommy Fury is next]. I haven't stopped, I need to figure who I am. I'm keeping my head on straight, I'll get back in the gym when ready. Let's see.”