Josh Taylor is set to be cheered on by a passionate crowd at the OVO Hydro arena this evening, as the Scot defends his super-lightweight titles against England’s Jack Catterall.
Taylor, the first ever Briton to achieve undisputed champion status in the weight class, will also put his undefeated record on the line here, though Catterall is also unbeaten – with more bouts to his name than his opponent. Taylor (18-0, 13 knockouts) last fought in May when he achieved a unanimous-decision win against Jose Carlos Ramirez to become undisputed title holder. Meanwhile, Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs) has been holding out for this clash with Taylor, biding his time since a points victory over Abderrazak Houya in November 2020. Catterall was patient in the hope that Taylor would be holding all the belts by the time he was finally paired against the Scot.
It proved a wise decision by the Lancashire fighter, who is the underdog here but added some intrigue to this evening’s headline bout by putting his hand around Taylor’s neck at yesterday’s weigh-in, eliciting a furious response from the 31-year-old. Follow live updates and results from Taylor vs Catterall and all of tonight’s fights, below.
Round 3
Taylor quickly backs up Catterall, who ducks against the ropes but manages to find his way into space.
The Englishman does well to get back behind the jab. Another warning from the referee for the way in which the pair hold one another in the clinch.
Slick head movement from Taylor to evade a series of jabs. One-two from Taylor then a strong uppercut!
Taylor with some misses before he connects with a couple of straight shots. A close round.
Round 2
Catterall might just have taken that first round. Good composure from the visitor.
He sticks behind his jab again here and slips one through Taylor’s guard before targeting the body.
A left straight staggers the Englishman slightly, but he comes back with a one-two, then lands an overhand left.
Taylor pings a left straight into Catterall’s body then connects up top. He seems to have the power advantage.
The men clinch and Catterall lifts up Taylor’s leg and pushes him back into the corner! A time-out follows.
Taylor with an overhand left and the crowd erupts. 19-19?
Round 1
We’re under way!
Catterall jabs to the body. He lands an overhand right and Taylor skips backwards.
Catterall flicks out his lead hand repeatedly to keep Taylor guessing.
Taylor picks his moment to throw a right straight after backing the Englishman up against the ropes.
Catterall gets back into the centre of the ring by using some jabs to move forward.
The southpaws clinch and Taylor digs a right hook into his opponent’s ribs. The crowd has not stopped singing since the fight began.
Two clean jabs land for Catterall and the round comes to an end.
Somehow the reaction is even louder for Taylor, though obviously entirely positive...
It is deafening in here. Catterall emerges to heavy, heavy boos.
The lights go out in the Hydro... Jack Catterall would maybe rather be facing the Hydra tonight.
The reaction here if Taylor secures a stoppage tonight... It will be something else.
A DJ is spinning a number of fan-favourite songs right now to the delight of the Glasgow crowd.
They seemed up for tonight’s main event before, but even more so now!
