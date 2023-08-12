✕ Close Campbell Hatton talks next steps of his career and being part of a boxing dynasty

Anthony Joshua fights Robert Helenius at the O2 Arena tonight, as the Finn steps in for Dillian Whyte on seven days’ notice.

Joshua was set for his third clash with Whyte here, having lost to his fellow Briton as an amateur before knocking him out in 2015. However, Whyte returned an adverse finding in a drug test last week, leading him to be pulled from tonight’s main event. Helenius, a former sparring partner of “AJ”, steps in, just seven days after having fought and won in Finland.

With that early stoppage of Mika Mielonen, Helenius bounced back from a first-round loss to Deontay Wilder, who was left in tears after stopping the 39-year-old in the first round in October. Meanwhile, Joshua, 33, last fought in April, beating Jermaine Franklin on points to respond positively to two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

Can the former two-time heavyweight champion stay on track for a potential bout with Wilder? We’ll find out tonight in London. Follow live updates and results from the main event and undercard, below.