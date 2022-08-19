Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Oleksandr Usyk is targeting a second straight win against Anthony Joshua as the pair go head to head again this weekend.

Usyk, 35, was a unanimous-decision victor against Joshua in London last September, taking the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the Briton in the process.

Joshua will try to regain the belts from Usyk this Saturday, but history is against “AJ”, with no fighter having beaten Usyk during the Ukrainian’s professional career.

Can Joshua, 32, overcome the odds and become a three-time world heavyweight champion?

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the seismic rematch.

When is it and where will it take place?

Usyk vs Joshua 2 will take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday 20 August.

Ring walks for the main-event contest are expected to take place at around 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports Box Office will be the only place to watch the fight in the UK and Ireland.

The pay-per-view event will cost £26.95 in the UK and €31.95 in Ireland.

Odds

Oleksandr Usyk (right) was a decision winner against Anthony Joshua last year (Getty Images)

Usyk – 4/9

Draw – 16/1

Joshua – 13/8

Via Betfair.

Full card

Oleksandr Usyk (C) vs Anthony Joshua (heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang (heavyweight)

Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique (light-heavyweight)

Ben Whittaker vs Petar Nosic (light-heavyweight)

Ramla Ali vs Crystal Garcia Nova (women’s super-bantamweight)

Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera (cruiserweight)

Andrew Tabiti vs Tyrone Spong (heavyweight)

Daniel Lapinvs Jozef Jurko (light-heavyweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre (super-lightweight)