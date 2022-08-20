Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ will play out at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia this Saturday, as Anthony Joshua looks to regain his heavyweight titles from Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk, 35, comfortably outpointed Joshua, 32, in London last September to dethrone the Briton, handing “AJ” the second loss of his professional career.

Meanwhile, Usyk stayed unbeaten with the victory, which also saw the Ukrainian become a two-weight world champion following his stint as the only undisputed cruiserweight king of the four-belt era.

Joshua travelled to Saudi Arabia to reclaim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts in December 2019, outpointing Andy Ruiz Jr in Riyadh six months after a shock stoppage loss to the Mexican-American. Now Joshua returns to Saudi Arabia with the same mission: regain those belts.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of his seismic rematch with Usyk.

When is it?

Usyk vs Joshua 2 will take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday 20 August.

Ring walks for the main-event contest are expected to take place at around 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET).

How many fans will be present?

The Jeddah Superdome has a capacity of 35,000, though the number of fans present for Joshua vs Usyk 2 may differ from that as the venue’s layout changes to accomodate a boxing ring.

How can I watch it?

Oleksandr Usyk (right) was a decision winner against Anthony Joshua last year (Getty Images)

Sky Sports Box Office will be the only place to watch the fight in the UK and Ireland.

The pay-per-view event will cost £26.95 in the UK and €31.95 in Ireland.

Odds

Usyk – 4/9

Draw – 16/1

Joshua – 13/8

Via Betfair.

Full card

Oleksandr Usyk (C) vs Anthony Joshua (heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang (heavyweight)

Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique (light-heavyweight)

Ben Whittaker vs Petar Nosic (light-heavyweight)

Ramla Ali vs Crystal Garcia Nova (women’s super-bantamweight)

Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera (cruiserweight)

Andrew Tabiti vs Tyrone Spong (heavyweight)

Daniel Lapinvs Jozef Jurko (light-heavyweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre (super-lightweight)