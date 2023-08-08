✕ Close Conor McGregor shadow boxes pub-goers

Anthony Joshua will fight Robert Helenius on Saturday, after original opponent Dillian Whyte returned an ‘adverse finding’ in a drug test last week.

Joshua vs Whyte 2 would have been a rematch eight years in the making, with “AJ” having knocked out his fellow Briton in 2015 to avenge an amateur defeat by Whyte. However, Saturday’s rematch at the O2 Arena in London fell through when Whyte, 35, failed a doping test last week.

Whyte has maintained his innocence, while it was initially unclear whether Joshua, 33, would still compete on Saturday. But his promoter Eddie Hearn then teased an announcement this morning (8 August), with fans learning that Helenius will replace Whyte.

Helenius, 39, is a Finnish heavyweight who appeared to retire in October after being knocked out by Deontay Wilder in the first round. However, he returned just last weekend with a TKO win over Mika Mielonen. Meanwhile, Joshua – a former two-time world heavyweight champion – last boxed in April, beating Jermaine Franklin on points at the O2 to bounce back from two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

