Anthony Joshua news LIVE: Robert Helenius named as new opponent after Dillian Whyte fails doping test
Joshua will fight Helenius, who steps in on short notice, after Whyte’s ‘adverse finding’ in a drug test
Anthony Joshua will fight Robert Helenius on Saturday, after original opponent Dillian Whyte returned an ‘adverse finding’ in a drug test last week.
Joshua vs Whyte 2 would have been a rematch eight years in the making, with “AJ” having knocked out his fellow Briton in 2015 to avenge an amateur defeat by Whyte. However, Saturday’s rematch at the O2 Arena in London fell through when Whyte, 35, failed a doping test last week.
Whyte has maintained his innocence, while it was initially unclear whether Joshua, 33, would still compete on Saturday. But his promoter Eddie Hearn then teased an announcement this morning (8 August), with fans learning that Helenius will replace Whyte.
Helenius, 39, is a Finnish heavyweight who appeared to retire in October after being knocked out by Deontay Wilder in the first round. However, he returned just last weekend with a TKO win over Mika Mielonen. Meanwhile, Joshua – a former two-time world heavyweight champion – last boxed in April, beating Jermaine Franklin on points at the O2 to bounce back from two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk.
Follow live updates below.
Anthony Joshua to fight Robert Helenius on short notice
Here’s a look back at Joshua’s last fight, as his first outing under his new coach Derrick James secured him a win but not in the most impressive fashion:
Anthony Joshua labours towards confusing future
Joshua bounced back from two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk by outpointing Jermaine Franklin
With his win over Mika Mielonen last weekend, Helenius improved his professional record to 32-4 (21 KO wins, 3 KO losses).
His most notable opponents, alongside Deontay Wilder, have been Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora, with the former outpointing Helenius and the latter losing to the Finn via decision.
More here:
Robert Helenius: Record of Finnish boxer stepping up to face Anthony Joshua
Helenius fought just last weekend, bouncing back from a knockout loss to Deontay Wilder
Following the drastic change to Saturday’s main event, Matchroom is offering refunds to fans who do not wish to attend Joshua vs Helenius. Those who do wish to attend the event will see their original tickets honoured.
Eddie Hearn on why Joshua vs Whyte was pulled immediately, unlike when Conor Benn tested positive before his fight with Chris Eubank Jr in October (a bout that was eventually cancelled):
“The tests, the results, the substances were very different,” plus, “that was a co-promotion, this was purely Matchroom.”
Hearn adds that Eubank Jr was originally content to fight Benn in spite of the latter’s failed drug tests, while Joshua was not open to facing Whyte in this instance.
Wilder was in tears after knocking out Helenius in October.
“Yeah, it’s a great knockout, it’s devastating, making history and stuff like that, but how much is that man gonna suffer?” Wilder asked.
“He may be alright right now – a little bit – but what about the next day? What about two weeks from now? What about a month from now? Maybe years from now?”
Deontay Wilder gives tearful press conference after Robert Helenius KO
The American broke down while discussing fellow boxer Prichard Colon, who suffered a brain injury in the ring in 2015
Finland’s Helenius last fought in October, suffering a first-round knockout loss to Deontay Wilder.
Helenius, 39, appeared to retire after that fight, but he returned just last weekend with a TKO win over Mika Mielonen in Finland.
Deontay Wilder returns with emphatic first-round KO of Robert Helenius
It was Wilder’s first time fighting since a second consecutive loss against Tyson Fury one year ago
Anthony Joshua: “This wasn’t in the script. I respect Helenius and may I say, I respect any male or female who steps into the ring.
“I am laser-focused on the win. I can make steps forward to bigger and better things, but the road map has a checkpoint, Saturday night. May the best man win.”
Robert Helenius: “I am excited. I am a true Viking that is willing to face any challenge at a moment’s notice. This is not an opportunity I was going to let slip away. I plan to make the most of it!”
Official! Robert Helenius is replacing Dillian Whyte against Anthony Joshua this weekend!
Is it the right decision if Joshua does indeed fight this weekend?
He has his eyes on a seismic fight with Deontay Wilder, which is in the works for early next year in Saudi Arabia, and Joshua will want to have some ring time before then.
A rematch with Whyte would have been a good test for AJ, before a potential clash with Wilder, but it seems Joshua believes that any competition this weekend is better than none.
Perhaps there’s even time for another fight later this year, if Joshua wants it.
His last fight was fairly recent, admittedly, when he outpointed Jermaine Franklin in April, and it was the Briton’s first bout under coach Derrick James. So, for Joshua, any activity between now and a fight with Wilder is not only about keeping sharp – it’s also about working more with James.
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is due to speak on Talksport at 11am today, with his company Matchroom having teased news around Saturday’s event. We’ll keep you covered with all the latest around Joshua’s expected new fightm and what Hearn has to say.
