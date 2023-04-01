Anthony Joshua record: Who has AJ lost to?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Anthony Joshua aims to bounce back when he returns to the ring tonight, fighting Jermaine Franklin in a main-event clash in London.

Joshua, 33, is bidding to put back-to-back defeats by Oleksandr Usyk behind him, with a win essential for the Briton if he is to get back to world-champion status in the future.

In the opposite corner will be Franklin, the American heavyweight who lost a narrow decision to Dillian Whyte in the English capital in November.

Prior to that bout, 29-year-old Franklin was unbeaten in his professional career.

Here’s all you need to know about his record and Joshua’s:

Joshua’s professional record is 24-3, with 22 of his wins having come via KO/TKO. The Briton’s three losses have come against Andy Ruiz Jr and Usyk.

Ruiz Jr stopped Joshua in the seventh round in 2019, taking the unified heavyweight titles from him, before Usyk beat “AJ” via unanimous decision (117-112, 115-113, 116-112) in 2021 to do the same. While Joshua avenged his loss to Ruiz Jr with a points win over the Mexican-American, he could not replicate that feat in his second meeting with Usyk, who emerged a split-decision winner (113-115, 116-112, 115-113) last August.

Meanwhile, Franklin is 21-1 as a pro, with 14 of his wins having come via KO/TKO. His last fight marked his first loss, as he was a majority-decision loser to Whyte – though many viewers felt that Franklin had won. Whyte was by far the highest-profile name that Franklin had fought at that point, with Joshua now taking that status from his old rival.