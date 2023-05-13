KSI vs Fournier LIVE: Latest Misfits boxing fight updates and results
Follow live updates from the boxing match at London’s Wembley Arena
YouTube star KSI will fight Joe Fournier in an exhibition boxing match tonight, with the pair squaring off at Wembley Arena in London.
KSI shot to fame by filming himself playing the football video game Fifa as a teenager, before venturing into rapping and eventually boxing. The Briton, 29, made his amateur boxing debut in 2018 when he fought Logan Paul to a draw, before beating his fellow YouTuber on points in a professional rematch in 2019.
KSI returned to the ring last summer, defeating two opponents on the same night, before stopping gamer FaZe Temperrr at Wembley Arena in January.
Meanwhile, 40-year-old Fournier is a British businessman with a 9-0 record in pro boxing, who fought David Haye in an exhibition bout in 2021 and lost on points.
Fournier goes head to head with KSI this evening in a main event in London, and we’ll have live updates and results from the entire event, below. Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.
Before KSI, there was Olajide Olatunji – “JJ” for short. Before the YouTuber, gamer, rapper, boxer, promoter and energy drink magnate, there was the affable class clown in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire.
“I remember we did a production of Sweeney Todd,” one of his schoolmates tells The Independent. “He played the judge, and when he died at the end, he was twitching and doing the worm across the stage. Everyone was in stitches. He was funny, a nice guy – everybody liked him for that. He was popular, but not like, ‘I’m the s***’; he was confident but also a nerdy, endearing, sweet guy.”
With those qualities, JJ was tailor made for YouTube, where he launched his channel ‘KSIOlajideBT’ in 2009 – four years after the platform’s inception. Fifteen years old at the time, JJ quickly garnered a following by filming himself playing Fifa – the famous football video game – at his parents’ house in Watford. His bewitching cackle was a key feature in each upload. “He always had that very distinctive laugh,” his schoolmate recalls. “I remember that. He would laugh at something during morning registration, and the teachers would be like, ‘JJ, please!’”
KSI’s next fight is not yet scheduled, but for some time he has been exchanging words with Jake Paul in hopes of arranging a bout.
KSI fought Logan Paul, Jake’s older brother, to a draw in an amateur fight in 2018, before outpointing the American in a professional rematch a year later.
Logan Paul went on to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition contest in 2021, while Jake has been much more active – going 6-1 as a pro after stopping KSI’s brother Deji in his amateur debut in 2018.
Last time out, in February, 26-year-old Paul suffered his first loss, a points defeat by Tommy Fury. The YouTube star is now set to box ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz in August.
The first fight is scheduled to begin at 7.15pm BST this evening (11.15am PT, 1.15pm CT, 2.15pm ET).
The main event between KSI and Joe Fournier is due at approximately 9.40pm BST (1.40pm PT, 3.40pm CT, 4.40pm ET).
Tonight’s event will be available on Dazn pay-per-view, priced at £19 for existing subscribers.
New customers can purchase the event for £19, too, while receiving one month’s access to the streaming platform.
