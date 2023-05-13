✕ Close Former UFC champion shows off broken tooth after bare-knuckle match

YouTube star KSI will fight Joe Fournier in an exhibition boxing match tonight, with the pair squaring off at Wembley Arena in London.

KSI shot to fame by filming himself playing the football video game Fifa as a teenager, before venturing into rapping and eventually boxing. The Briton, 29, made his amateur boxing debut in 2018 when he fought Logan Paul to a draw, before beating his fellow YouTuber on points in a professional rematch in 2019.

KSI returned to the ring last summer, defeating two opponents on the same night, before stopping gamer FaZe Temperrr at Wembley Arena in January.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Fournier is a British businessman with a 9-0 record in pro boxing, who fought David Haye in an exhibition bout in 2021 and lost on points.