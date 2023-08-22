Jump to content

Liveupdated1692720681

KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference LIVE: Event descends into chaos as Paul and Danis nearly come to blows

The pair of boxing matches will take place in London in October – but first, a press conference

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 22 August 2023 17:11
Comments
Anthony Joshua shares ringside footage of brutal Robert Helenius knockout

KSI and Tommy Fury will face off at a press conference in London today, along with Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul – who are business partners at the energy-drink company Prime – will fight Fury and Danis respectively in October, with both boxing matches taking place at London’s Wembley Arena.

KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) last fought in May, seeing his controversial knockout of Joe Fournier overturned for the use of an illegal elbow. Meanwhile, Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – beat Paul’s brother Jake on points in February.

Logan Paul has mainly been involved in the WWE in recent months, though he has experience boxing (he even fought KSI in 2018 and 2019), having fought Floyd Mayweather two years ago.

Meanwhile, Danis is a former teammate of UFC icon Conor McGregor and is predominantly a jiu-jitsu specialist. He will make his boxing debut when he fights Paul. Follow live updates from the press conference, below.

1692720674

KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference LIVE

That was... a lot, as the kids say.

Many boxing fans, who already hate this side of the sport, will have detested those scenes.

Others will have lapped them up.

Either way, these fights are going to draw huge viewing figures.

Alex Pattle22 August 2023 17:11
1692720140

KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference LIVE

Alex Pattle22 August 2023 17:02
1692720112

KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference LIVE

Boos ring out as it’s announced that Paul and Danis will NOT face off.

That’s the right decision, surely.

Alex Pattle22 August 2023 17:01
1692720023

KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference LIVE

We’re still waiting on the Paul vs Danis face-off. I don’t think it’s a good idea, but I doubt that will stop them...

KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference features flipped tables and thrown cake

Paul and Danis traded vulgar insults ahead of their boxing match on the undercard

Alex Pattle22 August 2023 17:00
1692719720

KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference LIVE

KSI and Fury have just had their face-off, and KSI shoved Fury!

It’s kicking off badly.

Alex Pattle22 August 2023 16:55
1692719462

KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference LIVE

Alex Pattle22 August 2023 16:51
1692719386

KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference LIVE

Ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry, who is now a bare-knuckle boxer, is revealed as the back-up fighter in case Danis pulls out.

Alex Pattle22 August 2023 16:49
1692719266

KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference LIVE

Dazn’s Joe Markowski says they may go without tables at future press conference.

“Kinda fun, no one got hurt,” he says.

Alex Pattle22 August 2023 16:47
1692719001

KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference LIVE

Remarkably, they’re going to try to do face-offs in a few moments.

Apparently there’s a “fence” for the Paul vs Danis face-off...

Alex Pattle22 August 2023 16:43
1692718859

KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference LIVE

Alex Pattle22 August 2023 16:40

