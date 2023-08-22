KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference LIVE: Event descends into chaos as Paul and Danis nearly come to blows
The pair of boxing matches will take place in London in October – but first, a press conference
KSI and Tommy Fury will face off at a press conference in London today, along with Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.
YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul – who are business partners at the energy-drink company Prime – will fight Fury and Danis respectively in October, with both boxing matches taking place at London’s Wembley Arena.
KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) last fought in May, seeing his controversial knockout of Joe Fournier overturned for the use of an illegal elbow. Meanwhile, Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – beat Paul’s brother Jake on points in February.
Logan Paul has mainly been involved in the WWE in recent months, though he has experience boxing (he even fought KSI in 2018 and 2019), having fought Floyd Mayweather two years ago.
Meanwhile, Danis is a former teammate of UFC icon Conor McGregor and is predominantly a jiu-jitsu specialist. He will make his boxing debut when he fights Paul. Follow live updates from the press conference, below.
That was... a lot, as the kids say.
Many boxing fans, who already hate this side of the sport, will have detested those scenes.
Others will have lapped them up.
Either way, these fights are going to draw huge viewing figures.
Boos ring out as it’s announced that Paul and Danis will NOT face off.
That’s the right decision, surely.
We’re still waiting on the Paul vs Danis face-off. I don’t think it’s a good idea, but I doubt that will stop them...
KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference features flipped tables and thrown cake
Paul and Danis traded vulgar insults ahead of their boxing match on the undercard
KSI and Fury have just had their face-off, and KSI shoved Fury!
It’s kicking off badly.
Ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry, who is now a bare-knuckle boxer, is revealed as the back-up fighter in case Danis pulls out.
Dazn’s Joe Markowski says they may go without tables at future press conference.
“Kinda fun, no one got hurt,” he says.
Remarkably, they’re going to try to do face-offs in a few moments.
Apparently there’s a “fence” for the Paul vs Danis face-off...
