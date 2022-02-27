Okolie vs Cieslak LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch online tonight
Follow round-by-round updates from the main event and undercard, plus all fight results
Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBO cruiserweight world title for the second time when he takes on Michal Cieslak at London’s O2 Arena this evening.
Undefeated Okolie (17-0, 14 knockouts) will have hometown support as he faces a game opponent in Poland’s Cieslak (21-1, 15 KOs), who bounced back from the sole defeat of his professional career with back-to-back stoppage wins in his two most recent fights. Okolie will nevertheless be confident here, having achieved knockouts in his last seven outings, with the 29-year-old’s most recent bout seeing the former Team GB Olympian finish Dilan Prasovic in September. Okolie is out to prove his promoter Eddie Hearn right, after the Matchroom boss said he regards his fighter as the best cruiserweight in the world right now.
The undercard carries intrigue, too, with Galal Yafai making his professional debut after winning gold for Britain at last summer’s Olympics in Tokyo. Also in action will be Cambpell Hatton, son of British boxing icon Ricky Hatton. Yafai and Campbell Hatton will have plenty of backing in the O2, whose roof was repaired this week following damage caused by Storm Eunice last weekend. Follow live updates and results from Okolie vs Cieslak and all of tonight’s fights, below.
Okolie vs Cieslak
Guerfi vs Gill – Round 2
Guerfi lands a short counter right hook as Gill backs him up.
More good head movement and slick jabs from Gill, who then sneaks an uppercut through Guerfi’s guard in the middle of a combination.
Okolie vs Cieslak
Guerfi vs Gill – Round 1
Shots are fired off fast and frequently from the opening bell. Guerfi catches Gill on the end of a right straight.
The champion now lands a one-two, and Gill is already very red on the right side of his face.
Gill comes back with a snapping jab through Guerfi’s guard. The Briton jabs low, then high again – both shots land.
Swift head movement from Gill, too, to lean back and dodge a hook. He ends the round on top with more good jabs and a couple of decent right straights!
Okolie vs Cieslak
Guerfi’s professional record is 30-5 (9 KOs), while Gill enters this bout at 26-1 (7 KOs).
Okolie vs Cieslak
Up next, France’s Karim Guerfi defends the European featherweight title against Jordan Gill, who is fighting out of Cambridge!
Okolie vs Cieslak
Liverpool’s Fowler gets it done via unanimous decision!
99-93, 99-92, 99-91 are the scorecards, all in favour of the 30-year-old.
Okolie vs Cieslak
Fowler vs Maciec – Round 10
In Fowler’s corner, trainer Shane McGuigan asks his fighter to mix up his rhythm and also end combinations with body shots.
Not much evidence of those adaptions from Fowler so far in this final round, though it must be hard admittedly, given Maciec is moving his head all over the place.
Maciec connects with a couple of big right hands! The story of the fight continues, though, with Fowler taking them very well.
The opponents clinch and Fowler finds a home for a harsh left hook to the ribs of Maciec.
We’ll go to the judges’ scorecards.
Okolie vs Cieslak
Fowler vs Maciec – Round 9
Maciec tries for one of those overhand rights but is stung with a straight shot and can’t fire off his punch.
The Pole is circling around the ring, with Fowler on the prowl.
Fowler calls on his opponent to engage.
One round left.
Okolie vs Cieslak
Fowler vs Maciec – Round 8
Fowler has pulled well clear by now but must avoid getting caught with anything big.
Maciec looks tired but has exhibited impressive resilience to stay in this.
Okolie vs Cieslak
Fowler vs Maciec – Round 7
Both men are still largely leaning on the same shots; Fowler with his left hook to the body and Maciec with his overhand right.
Fowler puts Maciec on the ropes once more with his best combination of the fight! Spiteful hooks down low, then upstairs!
Okolie vs Cieslak
Fowler vs Maciec – Round 6
We’re past the midway point now, and again Fowler has Maciec against the ropes.
The Pole is wincing and breathing heavily as he’s backed into the corner.
Maciec finds space, but Fowler is turning the screw.
The Briton is fighting well behind his jab and now lands a heavy left hook to the body, followed by a sharp right straight up top! Lovely stuff.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies