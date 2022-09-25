Jump to content

Liveupdated1664084480

Mayweather vs Asakura LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight

Follow live updates as the American takes on the mixed martial artist in an exhibition boxing match

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 25 September 2022 06:41
Comments
Surprise reunion between Floyd Mayweather, Jr and Manny Pacquiao in Tokyo

Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring tonight (25 September) for an exhibition boxing match with mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura.

Mayweather retired as a professional boxer in 2017 after stopping former UFC champion Conor McGregor to improve his record to 50-0. Since then, the American has fought kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul and boxer Don Moore in exhibition bouts, beating the former via TKO and going the distance with the latter two. The former multiple-weight world champion, 45, is now set to face Asakura in the Japanese fighter’s home country, as the pair box one another at the Super Saitama Arena.

Asakura, 30, has a pro MMA record of 16-3 (1 No Contest) and has achieved nine of his wins via knockout or TKO. Saturday’s main event against Mayweather marks Asakura’s boxing debut, and it will take place under the banner of Rizin – the MMA promotion for which Asakura competes in the featherweight division. Mayweather’s next outing is also already lined up, with the American set to take on YouTube star Deji in November. Follow live updates from Mayweather vs Asakura, below.

1664084480

Mayweather vs Asakura LIVE

“I would like to thank the whole country of Japan, an incredible country,” Mayweather says.

“A round of applause for this incredible competitor right here.

“Another unbelievable experience. I’m just happy to be here, thanks again.”

Alex Pattle25 September 2022 06:41
1664084406

Mayweather vs Asakura LIVE

The final punch that Mayweather threw seemed to catch Asakura on the ear. The Japanese arguably tried to stand too quickly, too.

Alex Pattle25 September 2022 06:40
1664084252

Mayweather vs Asakura LIVE

Round 2

A fun first round. More big reactions from Mayweather when Asakura feints, but the American does land a clean, step-in right hand to the head!

That’s one of the best shots so far. Asakura definitely felt it, as he now tries to fire back and ends up getting physical in close. Referee Kenny Bayless soon separates the fighters.

Mayweather targets the body and lands twice in quick succession. The 45-year-old is pressing roward now and lands to the head again.

Asakura comes forward himself and connects with a couple of harsh headshots! Mayweather is smiling back at the Japanese... Good head movement from Mayweather to get off the ropes. Mayweather is warned for a low blow.

A really competitive round ends with both men landing multiple straight shots up top, just before the bell!

WOW! Mayweather drops Asakura with the final punch of the round... and Asakura won’t beat the count!!!

It’s waved off!

Alex Pattle25 September 2022 06:37
1664083963

Mayweather vs Asakura LIVE

Round 1

Asakura comes out in a southpaw stance. Mayweather parries a few jabs and stays light on his feet.

The American slings a jab of his own onto the chin of Asakura, who responds with a fierce hook to the body. Another jab lands for Mayweather, who then just about blocks a left cross from Asakura.

Lots of big reactions from Mayweather when Asakura feints. The American blocks a heavy left hook with his back against the ropes.

Asakura taunts the American, who then lands a stern right hand up top. Another right by Mayweather, this one landing to the body. One more.

Asakura curls a left hook just past Mayweather’s head. He does appear to land a right hook, though, moments later. A right hand seems to just about connect for Mayweather on the bell.

Alex Pattle25 September 2022 06:32
1664083679

Mayweather vs Asakura LIVE

And here we go, Mayweather vs Asakura is live!

Alex Pattle25 September 2022 06:27
1664083259

Mayweather vs Asakura LIVE

The national anthems will play now before the fight begins at last.

Alex Pattle25 September 2022 06:20
1664083106

Mayweather vs Asakura LIVE

Now here comes Mayweather, looking very relaxed.

He’s sporting a jersey with a large “50” printed on the front, representing his 50-0 unbeaten record as a pro boxer.

Alex Pattle25 September 2022 06:18
1664083018

Mayweather vs Asakura LIVE

Asakura is making his ring walk now!

The 30-year-old has a pro mixed martial arts record of 16-3 (1 No Contest) and has achieved nine of his wins via knockout or TKO. This bout marks his boxing debut.

The Japanese exhibited a lot of speed on the pads during his backstage workout moments ago.

Meanwhile, Mayweather, 45, was warming up very gently.

Alex Pattle25 September 2022 06:16
1664082687

Mayweather vs Asakura LIVE

It will be interesting to see what sort of approach Mayweather takes here.

He stopped Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round in late 2018, after knocking down the kickboxing star multiple times, but he was content to just go the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul last summer. Mayweather also went the distance with fellow boxer Don Moore earlier this year, though he was comfortably the sharper performer on that night.

Alex Pattle25 September 2022 06:11
1664082244

Mayweather vs Asakura LIVE

Mayweather vs Asakura is due to begin very shortly!

Alex Pattle25 September 2022 06:04

