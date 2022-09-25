Mayweather vs Asakura LIVE

✕ Close Surprise reunion between Floyd Mayweather, Jr and Manny Pacquiao in Tokyo

Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring tonight (25 September) for an exhibition boxing match with mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura.

Mayweather retired as a professional boxer in 2017 after stopping former UFC champion Conor McGregor to improve his record to 50-0. Since then, the American has fought kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul and boxer Don Moore in exhibition bouts, beating the former via TKO and going the distance with the latter two. The former multiple-weight world champion, 45, is now set to face Asakura in the Japanese fighter’s home country, as the pair box one another at the Super Saitama Arena.

Asakura, 30, has a pro MMA record of 16-3 (1 No Contest) and has achieved nine of his wins via knockout or TKO. Saturday’s main event against Mayweather marks Asakura’s boxing debut, and it will take place under the banner of Rizin – the MMA promotion for which Asakura competes in the featherweight division. Mayweather’s next outing is also already lined up, with the American set to take on YouTube star Deji in November. Follow live updates from Mayweather vs Asakura, below.