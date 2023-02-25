Jump to content

Mayweather vs Chalmers live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight

Here’s all you need to know as the boxing icon takes on reality TV star-turned-fighter Aaron Chalmers

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 25 February 2023 18:59
Comments
<p>Floyd Mayweather will box in the UK for the first time as he fights Aaron Chalmers </p>

Floyd Mayweather will box in the UK for the first time as he fights Aaron Chalmers

(AP)

Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition bout will be the boxing icon’s first ever in the UK, as “Money” takes on Aaron Chalmers on Saturday.

Mayweather, who turned 46 on Friday, retired as a professional in 2017 after beating mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor to go 50-0, but the American has since competed in a series of exhibition fights.

FOLLOW LIVE: Mayweather vs Chalmers – latest build-up and fight updates

Last time out, Mayweather stopped YouTuber Deji in the sixth round in November, and next up for the former multi-weight champion is Chalmers in London.

Chalmers is best known for starring on Newcastle-based reality television show Geordie Shore, but the Briton went on to compete in MMA – compiling a 5-2 record – and is 1-0 in pro boxing. Chalmers, 35, won his boxing debut on points over four rounds in June. Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Mayweather vs Chalmers is scheduled to take place on Saturday 26 February at the O2 Arena in London.

The main card is expected to begin at approximately 7pm GMT (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event due at around 10.30pm GMT (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on Zeus, a subscription-based streaming service.

Full card (subject to change)

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers (exhibition)

Natalie Nunn vs Tommie Lee (TBA)

Ulysses Diaz vs Khalas Karim (cruiserweight)

J’Hon Ingram vs Meeks Kastelo (lightweight)

Antonio Zepeda vs Christopher Lovejoy (heavyweight)

Kevin Johnson vs Mike Hales (super-welterweight)

Sammy-Jo Luxton vs Hayley Barraclough (light-heavyweight)

